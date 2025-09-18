Expand / Collapse search
Explosives expert details devices as Trump assassination trial nears close

Ryan Routh represents himself as ATF expert testifies about rat traps modified to trigger explosives

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph , Jake Gibson , Olivianna Calmes , Jennifer Johnson Fox News
Ryan Routh trial creates 'fair and impartial' jury selection concerns Video

Ryan Routh trial creates 'fair and impartial' jury selection concerns

Constitutional attorney Mark Smith on Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh's jury selection and the Supreme Court allowing ICE raids to resume in California.

The prosecution in the federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024, called a series of law enforcement and forensic experts Thursday as prosecutors near the close of their case.

Jurors heard from Randy Walters, an ATF destructive device examiner, who testified that the gray box recovered at the home of one of Routh’s acquaintances contained homemade devices, including rat traps modified to trigger explosives, pipes and .50 caliber cartridges. 

"It’s limitless," he said of how such traps can be improvised. Walters told jurors the components had no other purpose "other than being used as a weapon," and that seven partially assembled firing mechanisms were found inside a bag in the box.

PROSECUTORS TO WRAP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT CASE AS DEFENSE READIES WITNESSES

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

On cross-examination, Routh asked Walters about whether the pieces themselves were illegal to own. Walters agreed that most were not, but later noted when asked by prosecutors that it is unlawful for a convicted felon to possess ammunition.

Jurors also got their closest look yet of the Chinese-made semiautomatic rifle prosecutors say Routh carried onto Trump’s golf course during the testimony of FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle. The jury leaned in to study the weapon and other exhibits as testimony ran through the afternoon.

Routh asked Schnelle: "So, you honestly don’t know it’s semiautomatic or fully?" after the agent admitted he had not test-fired the weapon.

GUN SELLER TELLS RYAN ROUTH: 'I HEARD OF YOU THREATENING PEOPLE' IN TENSE COURTROOM EXCHANGE

Evidence shown to the court at the Ryan Routh trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump.

Images of exhibits presented in court by the government during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on Sept. 17, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (DOJ)

Routh, representing himself in court, highlighted documents, sighed audibly and often apologized to witnesses. Approaching one Miami-based agent during cross-examination, he said, "At least you didn’t have to drive far." 

At other points, he told witnesses their answers should be "just common sense," and continued speaking even after prosecutors’ objections, prompting Judge Aileen Cannon to cut him off.

FBI PHONE EXTRACTIONS, DNA TESTIMONY HEADLINE DAY 7 OF RYAN ROUTH TRIAL

Ryan Routh’s federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on Sept. 16, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

The court planned to adjourn at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday before holding a charge conference with counsel. The prosecution is expected to rest its case Friday, with the defense told to have its witnesses ready.

