Explosives expert details devices as Trump assassination trial nears close

The prosecution in the federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024, called a series of law enforcement and forensic experts Thursday as prosecutors near the close of their case.

Jurors heard from Randy Walters, an ATF destructive device examiner, who testified that the gray box recovered at the home of one of Routh’s acquaintances contained homemade devices, including rat traps modified to trigger explosives, pipes and .50 caliber cartridges.

"It’s limitless," he said of how such traps can be improvised. Walters told jurors the components had no other purpose "other than being used as a weapon," and that seven partially assembled firing mechanisms were found inside a bag in the box.

On cross-examination, Routh asked Walters about whether the pieces themselves were illegal to own. Walters agreed that most were not, but later noted when asked by prosecutors that it is unlawful for a convicted felon to possess ammunition.

Jurors also got their closest look yet of the Chinese-made semiautomatic rifle prosecutors say Routh carried onto Trump’s golf course during the testimony of FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle. The jury leaned in to study the weapon and other exhibits as testimony ran through the afternoon.

Routh asked Schnelle: "So, you honestly don’t know it’s semiautomatic or fully?" after the agent admitted he had not test-fired the weapon.

Routh, representing himself in court, highlighted documents, sighed audibly and often apologized to witnesses. Approaching one Miami-based agent during cross-examination, he said, "At least you didn’t have to drive far."

At other points, he told witnesses their answers should be "just common sense," and continued speaking even after prosecutors’ objections, prompting Judge Aileen Cannon to cut him off.

The court planned to adjourn at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday before holding a charge conference with counsel. The prosecution is expected to rest its case Friday, with the defense told to have its witnesses ready.