Ex-Trump official Sery Kim jumps into race for open Texas congressional seat

A second former Trump administration official is running in the election this spring to succeed the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas.

Sery Kim, who served as assistant administrator in the Office of Women's Business Ownership at the Small Business Administration under former President Trump, formally announced her bid for Congress on Monday.

"My parents immigrated here from Seoul, South Korea, when I was a child. They sometimes worked two jobs, three jobs, to put food on the table. And it’s here in Texas that I learned the value of sacrifice, hard work, resilience," she highlighted in a campaign video.

Kim emphasized that "as a young immigrant, I went on to go work for two U.S. presidents, including President Donald J. Trump. I am so honored to have worked for President Trump and so proud of the work that he did."

Taking aim at the "political games" of Washington, D.C., Kim ends the video by saying "I'm coming for you, D.C." as she throws a punch.

Wright, who died last month after testing positive for COVID-19, had just started his second term representing Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the southeast suburbs of Fort Worth and stretches into rural Ellis and Navarro counties.

Brian Harrison, a Texas native who served as deputy chief of staff and then chief of staff at the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, and who helped coordinate Operation Warp Speed ‒ the plan to develop a COVID-19 vaccine ‒ announced his candidacy last week.

The race almost had a third Trump alum among the field of candidates. Katrina Pierson, who served as a top adviser on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, was seriously mulling a bid before announcing last week that she wouldn’t launch a campaign.

Susan Wright, the congressman’s widow and a well-known GOP activist, announced her candidacy last week. State Rep. Jake Ellzey, who narrowly lost to Wright in the 2018 primary in the race for the open seat, and who’s a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has also launched a campaign.

On Sunday, in an interview on "Fox & Friends," Kim took aim at President Biden’s administration over the influx of migrants on the nation’s southern border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently formally declared Wright’s seat vacant, setting up a May 1 election.

The district, which was once considered safe for Republicans, has become more competitive in recent years. Wright won reelection in November by 9 points over his Democratic challenger. But Trump carried the district by just 3 points over Biden