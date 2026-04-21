Ex-Trump ally MTG slams both sides of the political aisle: 'Nothing ever changes'

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene asserted in a Monday post on X that regardless of which political party wields power in Washington D.C., the nation continues traveling down the same path.

"Nothing ever changes in Washington. No matter which party is in charge. You still get a bigger debt. You still get foreign wars and you pay for them. Your cost of living still increases and the value of the dollar continues to shrink," Greene wrote.

"Voting for both Democrats and Republicans is the worst ROI for the American people," she added.

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Her criticism comes amid the 2026 midterm election cycle, which will determine whether Republicans maintain their majorities in the House and Senate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Tuesday.

Greene, who in the past had been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump's, left Congress in the middle of her term early this year after a falling out with the president last year.

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Greene wrote "25th AMENDMENT!!!" in part of an April 7 post on X after Trump, in a Truth Social post, threatened regarding Iran that "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

The president ultimately announced a ceasefire and did not follow through on his threat against Iran.

Trump-backed Republican Clay Fuller won the April 7 special election runoff to fill the House seat that had been vacated by Greene.

In an April 8 Truth Social post, the president congratulated Fuller and blasted Greene as "deranged."

EX-TRUMP ALLY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE JOINS LEFT-WING CALLS FOR THE 25TH AMENDMENT AS IRAN DEADLINE NEARS

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"Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown’s (GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!) seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man, Clay Fuller, who won convincingly, and right from the beginning, despite many people running for that 'TRUMP' +37 seat, and despite the stench left by Greene. Congratulations to Clay Fuller, a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor!" the president declared in the post.