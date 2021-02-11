Josh Hawley's wife describes being alone with infant during protest outside family home: 'I heard shouting'

The wife of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has detailed a frightening protest that was staged outside the couple's Virginia home on the night of Jan. 4.

Erin Hawley, an attorney, told "Hannity" she was at home with her seven-week-old daughter when she heard "angry voices" outside. The senator and the couple's two sons were back in Missouri at the time.

"I came up the stairs and saw about 20 protesters standing outside of our home," Hawley told host Sean Hannity. "They were shouting with bull horns. I stepped outside with our baby in our arms and asked them to leave, saying that we had a new baby -- which was obvious -- as well as neighbors. They refused."

After Hawley returned inside, she said, "three gentlemen" pounded at her door and yelled into bull horns for her to "come out, come out."

" If my two boys would have been home, they would have been terrified and I thank God they were not, but it’s not a minor incident to frighten families or to terrorize children," Erin Hawley said.

"The protesters know that. There are many public spaces in which they can get across their message. The First Amendment protects that, but it doesn’t protect coming to a family home at night."

Hawley filed a criminal complaint against the organizer of a group called ShutdownDC, which was responsible for the protest opposing the senator's plans to challenge the Electoral College results.

Hawley said she has not yet been contacted by any of her husband's Democratic colleagues, but praised her neighbors, who she said belong to "all sorts of political persuasions for their kindness and support."

"There are good people in the world," she said, "but no Democratic elected official called."