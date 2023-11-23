City Hall denies reported sexual assault allegations against Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has denied bombshell sexual assault allegations made by an alleged female former colleague in a new lawsuit.

"The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim," a City Hall spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Adams is named as a defendant in a summons filed Wednesday night in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, the Messenger reported on Thursday morning.

"Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York," the summons says, according to the report.

