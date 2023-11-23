Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

President Biden, NYC Mayor Eric Adams haven't spoken in a year as New York's migrant crisis worsens: Report

Adams was previously removed from Biden's campaign advisory board in May

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
NYC Mayor Eric Adams dodges question on FBI seizures Video

NYC Mayor Eric Adams dodges question on FBI seizures

New York City Mayor Eric Adams dodged a reporter's question about who else on his team had technology seized by the FBI during a Monday press conference discussing an initiative on electric helicopters. 

President Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams haven't spoken in a year as the Democratic mayor continues to blame the migrant crisis on the federal government, Politico reported Thursday.

The last time Adams and Biden spoke was in January, according to Politico.

White House officials reportedly told Politico that Biden has not discussed Adams in public or in private. 

Adams is also the subject of an investigation into whether his 2021 campaign received illegal donations from the Turkish government. 

Biden, Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Biden have reportedly not spoken in a year. (Getty Images)

WHAT THE FBI SEIZED FROM THE HOME OF NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS' TOP FUNDRAISER 

The New York City mayor has claimed the city was abandoned by Washington, D.C. 

"D.C. has abandoned us, and they need to be paying their cost to this national problem," Adams said during a recent town hall. 

White House officials told Politico that Adams had canceled his meetings at the White House on November 2 as soon as he arrived in D.C.

Adams recently announced that New York City would be slashing police, sanitation and education budgets because of the millions the city has spent in dealing with the migrants. 

Mayor Eric Adams

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pictured during briefing at the Javits Federal Building, New York City, April 17, 2023.  (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS OVERWHELMINGLY SAY MIGRANTS ‘SERIOUS’ PROBLEM: POLL

"For months, we have warned New Yorkers about the challenging fiscal situation our city faces," Adams said in a statement. "To balance the budget as the law requires, every city agency dug into their own budget to find savings, with minimal disruption to services."

New York City has been dealing with an influx of over 100,000 migrants in the last year. Adams ominously predicted in September that the migrant crisis would "destroy" the city.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said during a Town Hall meeting. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York City mayor was removed from Biden's campaign advisory board in May, following his public criticism of the president's handling of the border crisis.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.