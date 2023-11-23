President Biden, NYC Mayor Eric Adams haven't spoken in a year as New York's migrant crisis worsens: Report

President Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams haven't spoken in a year as the Democratic mayor continues to blame the migrant crisis on the federal government, Politico reported Thursday.

The last time Adams and Biden spoke was in January, according to Politico.

White House officials reportedly told Politico that Biden has not discussed Adams in public or in private.

Adams is also the subject of an investigation into whether his 2021 campaign received illegal donations from the Turkish government.

The New York City mayor has claimed the city was abandoned by Washington, D.C.

"D.C. has abandoned us, and they need to be paying their cost to this national problem," Adams said during a recent town hall.

White House officials told Politico that Adams had canceled his meetings at the White House on November 2 as soon as he arrived in D.C.

Adams recently announced that New York City would be slashing police, sanitation and education budgets because of the millions the city has spent in dealing with the migrants.

"For months, we have warned New Yorkers about the challenging fiscal situation our city faces," Adams said in a statement. "To balance the budget as the law requires, every city agency dug into their own budget to find savings, with minimal disruption to services."

New York City has been dealing with an influx of over 100,000 migrants in the last year. Adams ominously predicted in September that the migrant crisis would "destroy" the city.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said during a Town Hall meeting. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month."

The New York City mayor was removed from Biden's campaign advisory board in May, following his public criticism of the president's handling of the border crisis.