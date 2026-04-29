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Tim Walz

Emmer, DOJ escalate pressure on Walz after Patel clash over fraud raids: 'More BS'

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants on 22 suspected fraudulent businesses in Minnesota on Tuesday

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
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Walz faces backlash for taking credit on fraud crackdown Video

Walz faces backlash for taking credit on fraud crackdown

Townhall.com columnist Dustin Grage joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss backlash mounting against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz regarding comments he made that many allege are attempting to 'take credit' for the crackdown on fraud in the state.

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House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., ripped into Gov. Tim Walz in response to "more BS" from the Democratic governor for "claiming credit" for the federal fraud investigation raids in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Emmer, whose district includes portions of the northern and western Minneapolis suburbs, calls out Walz, writing, "More BS from our governor. @FBIDirectorKash just confirmed the @FBI, @TheJusticeDept, and @DHSgov drafted AND executed today’s search warrants."

"The only thing Gov. Walz should be claiming credit for," he continued, "is allowing $9 billion of taxpayer funds to be stolen under his watch."

On Tuesday, the Justice Department d Homeland Security conducted joint raids on 22 suspected fraudulent businesses as part of an ongoing investigation into a massive fraud scheme involving childcare, Medicaid and Minnesota’s Somali immigrant community.

PATEL TURNS TABLES ON WALZ IN RESPONSE TO VIRAL TWEET ON MINNESOTA FAUD RAIDS: 'COME AGAIN?'

Tim Walz aside from Tom Emmer

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (right), R-Minn., ripped into Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz (left) after he claimed credit for the federal fraud investigations in his state. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

After the raids, Walz, who has been highly critical of the Trump administration’s fraud crackdown, posted on X that "today’s raids by state and federal law enforcement happened because our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it."

"If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it," he wrote, adding, "That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars."

He also called for a joint investigation into the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed during confrontations with federal immigration officers. He urged the federal government to investigate the killings further, "instead of cherry picking when we seek justice and when we turn a blind eye."

Emmer, who is the highest-ranking Minnesota Republican, was having none of Walz’s statements.

The whip told Fox News Digital that "Tim Walz taking credit for fraud raids is as absurd as an arsonist taking credit for putting out a house fire."

FBI RAIDS MINNEAPOLIS CHILDCARE FACILITIES, PART OF SWEEPING FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Police officers standing between two cars

Law enforcement officers seen getting into a vehicle outside of Quality learning center in Minneapolis on April 28, 2026. (Fox News)

"This is what flailing looks like when you know your political career is over," he continued.

"Beyond just creating a system that can so easily be defrauded, there’s evidence that Walz knew about the fraud for much longer than he’s led the public to believe," said Emmer, adding, "Minnesotans aren’t buying the BS Walz is selling. This is the same man who has spent months demonizing federal law enforcement officers, including HSI agents - now, Walz is trying to support these officers’ fraud work."

The Justice Department also ripped into Walz in response to his posts, posting on its official rapid response account, "You have been suing, not sharing."

The DOJ proceeded to ask for more information from Walz to help with its investigation.

EMMER SAYS MN FRAUD RAIDS SEND ‘CRYSTAL CLEAR’ MESSAGE AFTER FEDS HIT DOZENS OF SITES

Tom Emmer across from the Quality Learning Center sign

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., applauded federal raids on the "Quality Learning Center," and other alleged fraudulent businesses in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning. (Madelin Fuerste / Fox News Channel; CQ Roll Call)

"While you’re in a sharing mood, please do share: -SNAP enrollment data so we can find the people stealing food from needy families in your state. -Voter rolls so we can ensure no dead people and only American citizens are voting in your elections. -Access to all criminal aliens in your jails and prisons, so we can protect your streets from violent crime," the agency posted.

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It concluded with, "#sharingiscaring."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz for comment.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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