Elon Musk calls out $2.3 billion allocated to NGO personnel facilitating 'illegal immigration' in border bill

Elon Musk called out non-government personnel who "broke the law to facilitate illegal immigration" on social media Monday, in response to the text of the border bill.

"NGO personnel who deliberately and repeatedly broke the law to facilitate illegal immigration should face prosecution immediately!" Musk posted to X on Monday. Musk reacted to a specific portion of the border security legislation requiring $2.3 billion to remain available for "refugee and entrant assistance activities."

"That amounts made available under this heading in this Act may be used for grants or contracts with qualified organizations, including nonprofit entities, to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate services, including wraparound services, housing assistance, medical assistance, legal assistance, and case management assistance," the bill's text continued.

The text said that the amounts allotted under this section could be used by the Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement "to issue awards or supplement awards previously made by the Director."

BORDER DEAL PRICE TAG LIKELY TO COST MORE THAN $14 BILLION, BUT GOP LAWMAKERS GROW RESTLESS TO SEE BILL TEXT

The legislation also allocates $20 billion for border security to give the federal government temporary authority to expel migrants when the average number of daily crossings exceeds a threshold. The border security component also includes ending "catch and release," increasing standards for asylum screenings and attempting to process asylum claims quicker.

The foreign aid portion of the agreement includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel and aid for Indo-Pacific allies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that the proposal is "even worse than we expected" and would be "dead on arrival" in the House.

"This bill is even worse than we expected, and won't come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, ‘the border never closes,’" Johnson wrote on X.

SENATE RELEASES LONG-AWAITED BORDER LEGISLATION, MAJOR ASYLUM CHANGES

Musk, who has been a vocal critic of Biden’s border crisis, criticized the president on Friday while sharing a 2021 news story headline revealing that Biden had intended to prioritize offering legal status to an estimated 11 million people while in office.

"Biden’s strategy is very simple," Musk wrote. "1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state."

"That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report for fiscal 2023 shows that the number of illegal immigrants on the non-detained docket has soared from 3.7 million in FY 2021 to nearly 4.8 million in FY 2022 to nearly 6.2 million in FY 2023.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.