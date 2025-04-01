Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk visits CIA headquarters to discuss DOGE cuts

Musk was reportedly invited by CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discuss government efficiency

Elon Musk heads to CIA for government efficiency talks Video

Elon Musk heads to CIA for government efficiency talks

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera reports the latest on Musk's effort to reduce government waste at the CIA. 

Elon Musk visited Central Intelligence Agency headquarters on Tuesday to discuss his government efficiency program. 

The visit was the first for Musk since the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is charged with rooting out wasteful federal spending and shrinking the government. 

CIA Director John Ratcliffe who invited Musk, posted a photo of him and the tech billionaire at the spy agency headquarters. 

Elon Musk and CIA Director John Ratcliffe

Elon Musk and CIA Director John Ratcliffe pictured at CIA headquarters on Tuesday. Musk visited the spy agency to discuss his government efficiency program.  (John Ratcliffe /X )

"Had a great visit and meeting with @ElonMusk to discuss his ideas and progress so far in making our government more efficient!" Radcliffe wrote. "I look forward to working with Elon and his team to ensure that CIA remains the premier intelligence Agency in the world."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the CIA

In the first months of the Trump administration, Musk and DOGE have attempted to slash government spending, including offering buyouts to and laying off workers en masse.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Elon Musk

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Elon Musk (John Ratcliffe / X)

Musk met with NSA chief Gen. Timothy Haugh last week to discuss the Trump administration's priorities, Politico reported. 

Earlier this month, the CIA fired some probationary employees and recent hires, according to the New York Times.

However, on Monday a federal judge in Virginia blocked the Trump administration’s move to fire more than a dozen intelligence agency employees who worked on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

