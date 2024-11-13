Elon Musk says 'all actions' taken by Department of Government Efficiency will be online: 'Transparency'

Elon Musk, who was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, shared some insight on X on Tuesday into how the department will operate.

Musk said that the department will take suggestions and concerns from everyday Americans regarding how the government spends money.

"Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!" Musk said in part in the X post.

Musk also said all the department's actions "will be posted online for maximum transparency."

"We will also have a leaderboard for [the] most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining," he wrote.

When announcing the new department on Tuesday, Trump said its purpose will be to "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies."

"DOGE" will advise and guide the administration by utilizing knowledge from outside of government and will partner with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to "drive large scale structural reform."

Musk and Ramaswamy, both of whom are successful entrepreneurs, have been adamant about their desires to cut unnecessary spending in order to reduce the government's debt of at least $35 trillion.

"This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!" Musk said.

Ramswamy also said he and Musk "will not go gently" shortly after Trump announced their new roles.

Musk and Ramaswamy are the latest additions to Trump's administration after a busy few days loaded with appointments.

The latest include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary, Fox News' Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, and John Ratcliffe for CIA director.