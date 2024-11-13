Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk says 'all actions' taken by Department of Government Efficiency will be online: 'Transparency'

Musk said the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will also have a leaderboard for the 'most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars'

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Trump announces Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency Video

Trump announces Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency

 Fox News host Laura Ingraham has the latest as President-elect Trump's second administration begins to take shape on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Elon Musk, who was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, shared some insight on X on Tuesday into how the department will operate.

Musk said that the department will take suggestions and concerns from everyday Americans regarding how the government spends money.

"Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!" Musk said in part in the X post.

Musk also said all the department's actions "will be posted online for maximum transparency."

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will be leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Getty Images)

"We will also have a leaderboard for [the] most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining," he wrote.

When announcing the new department on Tuesday, Trump said its purpose will be to "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies."

"DOGE" will advise and guide the administration by utilizing knowledge from outside of government and will partner with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to "drive large scale structural reform."

Exterior of the White House

Musk and Ramaswamy will head the Department of Government Efficiency, which will partner with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to slash excess regulations and cut wasteful expenditures, among other things. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Musk and Ramaswamy, both of whom are successful entrepreneurs, have been adamant about their desires to cut unnecessary spending in order to reduce the government's debt of at least $35 trillion.

"This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!" Musk said.

Ramswamy also said he and Musk "will not go gently" shortly after Trump announced their new roles.

Musk and Ramaswamy are the latest additions to Trump's administration after a busy few days loaded with appointments.

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has announced many additions to his administration in the days following his victory in the presidential election. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The latest include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary, Fox News' Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, and John Ratcliffe for CIA director.

