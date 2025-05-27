Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk

Elon Musk 'disappointed' by Trump's spending bill, says it undermines what DOGE is doing

DOGE leader criticizes House Republicans' passage of Trump budget bill

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
House Republicans take a victory lap after passing Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ Video

House Republicans take a victory lap after passing Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republican leadership celebrated passing President Donald Trump’s ‘one big, beautiful bill’ on Thursday morning.

Elon Musk said he is "disappointed" by the costs of President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" passed by Republicans in the House last week.

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk told "CBS Sunday Morning" in an exclusive broadcast interview.

DEMS SLAM TRUMP ADMINS OVER ALLEGED $436B SPENDING BLOCK

trump-musk-money

Under President Donald Trump, the Elon Musk-led DOGE has slashed billions in what it deems wasteful government spending. Musk criticized Trump-endorsed "one big, beautiful bill" over the weekend.  (Musk: Reuters / Money: iStock / Trump: Getty)

The remarks by Musk, who recently stepped back from running the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, are in contrast to Trump, who backed the legislation, which still needs Senate approval. 

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed 215 to 214 in the House. All Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, voted against the bill. House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris, R-Md., voted "present."

The bill is a victory for Trump and House Republicans, who overcame policy disagreements to deliver on Trump's key campaign promises, including an extension of his 2017 tax cuts and no tax on tips, overtime and Social Security. 

SENATE DEMS RAIL AGAINST 'SHADOW SPEAKER' BILLIONAIRE ELON MUSK: 'NOT ELECTED TO ANYTHING'

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda at the U.S. Capitol on May 22.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It aims to cut roughly $1.5 trillion in government spending. The U.S. government is still more than $36 trillion in debt and has spent $1.05 trillion more than it has collected in the 2025 fiscal year, according to the Treasury Department.

The bill still faces hurdles. 

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump outside the White House

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters near a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP) (Pool via AP )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate is tasked with passing its own version. Republican leaders are hoping to send the bill to Trump's desk by the Fourth of July

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics