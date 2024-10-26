Elon Musk, Dana White to appear at 'historic' Trump MSG rally

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White are just some of the names expected to speak at former President Trump’s much-anticipated rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Sunday.

"The World's Most Famous Arena" is expected to be packed with Trump supporters as the Republican nominee returns to his "deep blue" home state as his campaign enters its final days with increasing momentum. MSG is a 19,500-seat venue.

The Trump campaign says the program includes political icons, celebrities, musical artists, and friends and family of former President Trump who will all discuss how he is "the best choice to fix everything that Kamala Harris broke."

"This epic event, in the heart of President Trump's home city, will be a showcase of the historic political movement that President Trump has built in the final days of the campaign," the campaign said in a press release.

Musk has already hit the campaign trail for Trump, delivering a memorable speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month, when the former president returned to the same site where an assassination attempt was made on his life on July 13.

White, who has been a close friend of Trump for years and played a role in him reestablishing the mixed martial arts company in the early 2000s, introduced the former president at this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, telling the crowd the stakes have never been higher.

Other notable attendees this Sunday include former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, political commentator Tucker Carlson and former Democrat presidential nominee turned Republican Tulsi Gabbard.

High-profile names from the political world include Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump as well as the former president’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. will also feature.

From the music world, Death Row Records founder Michael Harris Jr. is set to appear, as will singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

The former president, speaking at a campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, earlier this month, said he is making a play for New York, which hasn’t been won by a Republican since then-President Ronald Reagan won his 1984 re-election in a landslide.

"We're going to make a play. We're going to make a play for New York. Hasn't been done in a long time. It hasn't been done in many decades," Trump said.

"We're making a play for New Jersey. We're making a play for Virginia," Trump continued, before adding that he is also aiming to compete in Minnesota and New Mexico.

This will be Trump’s second big rally in the state of New York.

Trump held a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, last month. More than 60,000 tickets were requested, but the venue only seats 16,000. Thousands of supporters who were not admitted to the venue watched him speak on large screens outside.

Trump also held a rally in the Bronx in May at Crotona Park, which had a permit allowance of 3,500 people. The New York Post reported the Bronx rally drew up to 10,000 supporters.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.