Elizabeth Warren seen partying maskless at Haaland’s wedding: report

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared to spend some time partying maskless during Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s wedding in New Mexico Saturday in defiance of state COVID-19 restrictions, according to a report.

Photos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon reportedly captured Warren and other guests partying indoors without masks at the wedding, located at a tribal resort in the state. The gathering occurred nearly two weeks after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, reimposed an indoor mask mandate -- regardless of vaccination status -- to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The re-implemented mask requirement applies to all individuals aged 2 and older in all indoor public settings — except when eating or drinking," the governor's office stated in a press release. "The indoor mask requirement will be effective Friday, Aug. 20. It will remain in effect until at least September 15."

Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wear masks according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New Mexico guidelines.

The images showed Warren posing for a photo without a mask on, while Haaland – who married her longtime partner, Skip Sayre, at the wedding – was captured dancing with Sayre and sitting next to Democratic Kansas congresswoman Sharice Davids, according to the Free Beacon.

"Bruce and I were so happy to celebrate Deb and Skip this weekend. Congrats on your marriage," Warren, a Democrat, wrote on Facebook.

Warren's office didn't immediately respond to a late-night request for comment from Fox News.

Other politicians who got in trouble over masks during the pandemic include former President Barack Obama, 60, who held a birthday bash at his sprawling Martha’s Vineyard estate this month following an increase in coronavirus cases.

Last year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on video getting her hair done without a mask while salons in San Francisco remained closed and California Gov. Gavin Newsom faced widespread criticism last November after he broke his own rules by mingling without a mask with California Medical Association officials at an upscale Napa restaurant.

Haaland is the first Native American woman to lead the Department of the Interior, which oversees federal and tribal lands and the country’s natural resources. The ceremony on Saturday incorporated elements honoring her Native American ancestry.

The spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico has increased in recent weeks due to the highly infectious Delta variant and "primarily unvaccinated populations," according to the governor's office. On Monday, state health officials announced 2,286 new COVID-19 cases.

