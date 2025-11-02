Election Day poses early political test for Trump amid lingering shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back from a whirlwind week in Asia, President Donald Trump faces a series of political tests at home as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, offering an early measure of how voters view his policies and leadership.

Across the East Coast, voters in Virginia and New Jersey will pick new governors and New York City will decide who will lead America’s largest city.

In California, officials are redrawing congressional maps in a process that will shape how communities are represented in Washington next year. Backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democrats are pushing to adjust five districts, a move they describe as a response to recent redistricting in Texas that favors Republicans.

Beyond the elections, Trump’s sweeping trade agenda is also on the line this week as the Supreme Court begins hearing arguments over his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs.

The nation’s highest court will take up cases that question whether the president had the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy those tariffs and whether doing so violated the Constitution.

The cases mark one of the most significant challenges yet to the limits of presidential authority, with legal scholars watching closely to see whether the justices will curb or affirm the broad emergency powers the White House invoked to justify the tariffs.

Trump previously said he was considering attending the oral arguments, but said on Sunday he would not.

Adding to Trump’s already busy week, the government shutdown has entered its second month, putting new pressure on the White House and lawmakers to strike a deal.

Across the country, the effects are rippling outward, disrupting assistance for food stamp recipients, health care enrollees and other Americans who depend on federal programs and paychecks.

As the shutdown drags on and the Supreme Court weighs his trade policies, Trump faces a week that will test his agenda on multiple fronts.