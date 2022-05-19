Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

El Paso, Texas planning emergency declaration to deal with border crisis: report

The Texas city is preparing for an expected new surge of migrants after Title 42 is lifted

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
El Paso, Texas is looking into declaring a state of emergency in response to the growing number of migrants crossing the southern border and entering the city, the New York Post reported Thursday.

An official told the Post that the El Paso city council will vote on an emergency declaration next week. If it passes and the mayor approve it, it would let the city collect funding from the state and federal governments.

HOMAN WARNS ABOUT BIDEN'S CATCH-AND-RELEASE BORDER POLICY: ‘NO CONTROL’ OVER MIGRANTS' HEALTH ISSUES

FILE - Haitian families cross the Rio Bravo river illegally to surrender to the American authorities at the border of Mexico's Ciudad Juarez with El Paso, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

FILE - Haitian families cross the Rio Bravo river illegally to surrender to the American authorities at the border of Mexico's Ciudad Juarez with El Paso, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"I’m hoping the federal government will rise to the occasion," Ruben Garcia, head of the city’s immigrant shelters, said in a statement. Garcia warned that the lack of sufficient shelter space could mean that migrants with young children with them, will be on the streets before long.

Migrants have already been finding themselves with nowhere to go, due to lack of space at shelters and the local Border Patrol processing center. On Sunday, more than 100 migrants were left without any place to house them.

MCCARTHY SAYS BIDEN ADMIN ‘SCRAMBLING’ ON TITLE 42 AFTER IT ASKS JUDGE TO RULE ON LAWSUIT WITHIN DAYS

Fox News reached out to the city of El Paso for comment but they did not immediately respond.

The number of migrants trying to cross the border, which has skyrocketed under the Biden administration, is expected to explode in the coming days as President Biden plans to lift the Title 42 pubilc health order that has previousl been used to keep roughly 1.7 million people out of the country due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The elimination of the order, which allowed for quick expulsion of migrants, is expected to lead to more people trying to get into the U.S.

