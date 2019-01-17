Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recovering in wheelchair from bicycle accident injuries, report says

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is wheelchair-bound after breaking her pelvis and hip socket in a bicycling accident over the holidays.

“Secretary DeVos is back in the office full time. The accident happened over the holiday. She’s doing well,” Education Department Press Secretary Liz Hill told Fox News.

DeVos made her first public appearance while recovering from the incident at an entrepreneurship event Thursday in Washington, D.C.

“Very painful,” she said at The Lemonade Day event, according to Politico. “But it will heal. I just have to stay off of it for quite a few weeks, so I’m getting around with other means.”

The Education Department reported last week that DeVos simply had broken a bone and underwent surgery to repair it. DeVos needed a few days of bed rest but was expected to make a full recovery, Hill said.

The Lemonade Day, was hosted by Gallup and focused on overcoming entrepreneurial challenges faced by business-related startups.

DeVos reportedly hammered home her belief that the American education experience should be individualized, which, in turn, will foster more American entrepreneurship. She also expressed her excitement about schools that provide career programs to students early on in life.