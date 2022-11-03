During Fetterman event, Sen. Casey calls Republicans 'the party of inflation' for opposing spending bills

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., accused Republicans of being responsible for inflation because they have not supported Democrat-backed bills, during a Pennsylvania event in which he held a conversation with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.

While many Democrats have focused on other issues during this campaign season, Casey made a point to talk about inflation, arguing that Democrats are the only party to do something about it while Republicans have opposed them. At the top of his list? Massive spending packages that Republicans have said contributed to inflation.

"So both parties in Washington and throughout the country have talked about it, only one party has done something about it: the Democratic Party," Casey said. "Only one party."

Casey then said he "could make a list of 10 or 15 votes or issues," although he then characterized them, not as lowering inflation, but helping to "mitigate the impact of inflation on families."

DAYS BEFORE MIDTERMS, GROWING PERCENTAGE OF AMERICANS VIEW INFLATION AS TOP ISSUE: POLL

"The Inflation Reduction Act, we all voted for it, they voted against it. So what are they doing on inflation? Nothing. Nothing," Casey said.

The Inflation Reduction Act has been said by members of both parties to not really have anything to do with inflation. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and White House climate envoy John Kerry are two high-profile liberals who have gone on record with such remarks. Kerry praised the $739 billion legislation, but for what it does to combat climate change.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and Penn Wharton Budget Model have also estimated that it will not reduce inflation, despite its name.

CRASH COURSE: THE BIG-TICKET ISSUES IMPACTING THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS FOR AMERICAN VOTERS

Casey next mentioned the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in 2021. He specifically referenced its child tax credit, which he said helped families "pay for gasoline." Economists on both sides of the political aisle have blamed the $1.9 trillion legislation for overheating the economy and contributing to the current inflation crisis.

Fox News reached out to Casey's office about this, but they did not immediately respond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pennsylvania senator next blamed Republicans for opposing bills that address price gouging and holding oil companies accountable. President Biden has blamed oil companies for the high price of gas, in addition to Russia's war in Ukraine. Others have cited "corporate greed" in general, a sentiment that Fetterman echoed.

"So when you go round the list of steps we could take to mitigate the cost of inflation, the impact of inflation, Republicans have been against everything," Casey said. "You know what, I'll say it this way, based upon their voting record – based upon their voting record in the last two years – the Republicans in Washington are the party of inflation. They're the ones who have caused this problem."

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar and Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.