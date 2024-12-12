Drunk immigrant killed 7 year old months after he was released from ICE detainer

Seven-year-old Ivory Smith was killed by Venezuelan migrant Joel Enrique Gonzalez Chacin in a late-night drunk driving accident in north Houston just two and a half months after ICE released a hold against him, court documents revealed.

Fox 26 Houston reported that court records revealed that Chacin had previously been placed on another ICE hold earlier this year after being arrested for assaulting a family member in June.

The felony assault charge against him ended up being dropped to a misdemeanor and, after pleading guilty, Chacin was sentenced to 113 days in jail, which he had already served, and was released that same day. The ICE detainer against him was also lifted that same day for an unknown reason.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT ALLEGEDLY COMMITS 22 CRIMES IN 6 MONTHS: 'IT WILL GET WORSE,' EXPERT SAYS

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE to find out why the detainer against Chacin was lifted and has not yet heard back.

Authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 41-year-old migrant was intoxicated when he T-boned Christina Smith and her daughter Ivory at 2:45 a.m. Police said that Chacin took photographs of the scene of the crash "instead of helping" and then drove off. The two victims were only a few minutes from home.

Smith was severely injured in the wreck but has since been released from the hospital. Chacin was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter and has been put on a new ICE detainer.

Ivory was in second grade. According to a statement released by the family, the mother continues to "endure immense physical and emotional pain" from the accident.

TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER, ILLEGAL VENEZUELAN MIGRANT, ARRESTED IN HOUSTON

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No parent should have to suffer the unbearable loss of a child, especially under circumstances that could and should have been prevented," said the family, adding, the incident is a "stark reminder that we need stronger accountability and justice to prevent further suffering for families like ours."

"Even more troubling is the fact that this individual was released after being detained earlier this year, only to find themselves back in custody after causing irreparable harm," the family went on. "Why do we have holds in place if they fail to keep dangerous individuals off our streets? … How can a system allow such leniency, where a person with such a record is given a chance to walk free and re-offend?"

Speaking of Ivory, the family said, "Her life, filled with innocence and joy, was taken far too soon due to the reckless actions of an individual who chose to drive under the influence."

"We will continue to demand answers and advocate for change so that no other family has to endure the pain, loss, and injustice that we are experiencing," they said. "Ivory’s light and legacy deserve better, and her memory will guide us as we work toward a safer future for all."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.