Tren de Aragua gang member, illegal Venezuelan migrant, arrested in Houston

A confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member and illegal alien is in custody after being arrested in Houston by the Texas Department of Public Safety.



Jorgenys Robertson Cova, 32, is in the United States illegally from Venezuela according to ICE, who worked with Texas DPS in this investigation alongside the Houston Police Department.



Tren de Aragua is a transnational gang based in Venezuela, conducting drug and sex trafficking operations there as well as the United States. There are reportedly around 5,000 members shared between Venezuela and the United States.

"Cova was arrested after a DPS Special Agent assigned to the Houston Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) was notified of a suspected TdA member living in the Houston area in late September," said Texas DPS in a release. "The suspect, who was identified as Cova, was scheduled for an asylum hearing in Houston on Oct. 7."

According to investigators, Cova was discovered to be a member of Tren de Aragua after his tattoos proved to be known markings of the gang. The tattoos were of a five-point crown as well as a clock and roses along his arms.



Cova was originally wanted out of Pearland, Texas for theft and was taken into custody "without incident."



Authorities in local jurisdictions across the country have faced the growing threat that Tren de Aragua poses regarding drug crimes, illegally owned firearms, theft, and more. Tren de Aragua has been linked to crimes in Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Texas.

Cova is currently booked into the Brazoria County Jail.



The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.