House Of Representatives

Dozens of House Republicans defy Trump, join Democrats in failed veto override effort

The bills are the only two that Trump has vetoed so far this term

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Trump calls for massive defense budget, addresses Greenland acquisition and Venezuela Video

Trump calls for massive defense budget, addresses Greenland acquisition and Venezuela

President Trump advocates for a $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027, emphasizing peace through strength. Former NSC Chief of Staff Alex Gray discusses the push and the strategic importance of a Greenland acquisition for national security.

Dozens of House Republicans voted alongside Democrats on Thursday in a failed attempt to override the first — and so far, only — vetoes of President Donald Trump's second term.

Trump has only issued two vetoes thus far since taking office in January 2025.

Both veto override efforts failed, but it's significant that more than 20 Republicans voted to defy Trump's wishes on each measure.

It's a rare rebuke of Trump's actions while in office, particularly notable since Republicans control both chambers of Congress as well.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS 'THE DAM IS BREAKING' ON TRUMP'S GRIP OVER REPUBLICAN PARTY

President Donald Trump speaks at a podium during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla, on Jan. 3, 2026. (Nicole Combeau/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

One of the bills was the "Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act," led by Trump ally Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Thirty-five Republicans joined all 213 Democrats to override Trump's veto of that legislation, but it failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to do so.

Boebert's bill was aimed at expanding the availability of fresh water in eastern Colorado, where Boebert's district is located.

In a statement to the House of Representatives last month, Trump called the project "economically unviable" and said his administration was "committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable" initiatives.

13 REPUBLICANS DEFY GOP LEADERSHIP, VOTE WITH DEMS TO ADVANCE REPEAL OF TRUMP ORDER ON FEDERAL UNIONS

Trump also called Democrat state Gov. Jared Polis a "bad" leader in an interview with Politico last month explaining the veto.

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"This isn't over," Boebert, a staunch ally of the president, posted on X in response to Trump's decision.

She also insinuated in a statement to local outlets that the move could have been in response to her support for releasing the federal government's files on Jeffrey Epstein, writing in part, "I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability."

The second bill Trump vetoed is the "Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act," similarly led by Trump allies in his new home state of Florida.

Twenty-four Republicans joined 212 Democrats in voting to override that veto, but like the first bill, it did not clinch the two-thirds majority necessary to succeed.

That legislation was aimed at formally expanding the territory of the Miccosukee Native American tribe, who primarily reside in the Florida Everglades.

Aerial view florida everglades green marshland blue winding river

An aerial view of the Florida Everglades.  (Getty Images)

But in his veto explanation, Trump accused the tribe of having "actively sought to obstruct reasonable immigration policies that the American people decisively voted for when I was elected."

"My Administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding projects for special interests, especially those that are unaligned with my Administration’s policy of removing violent criminal illegal aliens from the country. Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts and restoring fiscal sanity is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the Nation," his statement read.

But Trump's allies struck a different chord, responding to this veto, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., telling Punchbowl News that the Senate should "address Trump’s concerns" with the legislation.

