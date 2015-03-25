Down in the Polls, Democrats Turn to Ground Game Early

Officials at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) say this weekend's "2010 Fall Kickoff," a week before Labor Day, is the earliest they've ever started get out the vote efforts for a general election.

They'll be mobilizing hundreds of volunteers in an early push to remind voters to get to the polls.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is also reaching out to its vast email list from the 2008 campaign trail and has made a goal of knocking on 200,000 doors across the country on Saturday, August 28.

"Voters get the stakes of these elections," said DCCC Spokesman Ryan Rudominer. "They're holding house meetings with neighbors and friends, they're well aware of the dangers of going back to the republican agenda that got us in this mess in the first place."

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is also making an early push, but hasn't formally launched their get out the vote efforts. RNC officials tell Fox News that 5.7 million phone calls have already been made to voters nationally from 294 "Victory Centers," compared to only 1.9 million at this time in 2008.

"If the Democrats have looked at any poll in the last year, they know President Obama's approval ratings are sinking and they're on the brink of having both [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) and [Senate Majority Leader] Harry Reid (D-NV) fired," said RNC Spokesman Doug Heye.Democratic National Committee officials say if you want to measure enthusiasm follow the money and point out that RNC is coming off its worst month of the entire cycle, raising $5.3 million in July, while the DNC raked in $11.6 million.

The question is whether the Democrats superior war-chest can overcome the so called "enthusiasm gap," which has been decidedly GOP's favor recently. A Gallup poll last week showed twice as many Republicans (46 percent) would call themselves "very enthusiastic" about voting as Democrats (23 percent).

Raw voter data also seems to show momentum swinging to Republicans. The advantage of three million voters Democrats held during the 2006 midterm primaries has flipped into a three million-voter overall advantage for the GOP this fall.

