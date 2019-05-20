Doug Schoen: Joe Biden looking 'presidential,' has got his campaign message 'exactly right'

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has the look of one that could carry him all the way to the White House, according to Democratic strategist Doug Schoen.

"What he's done is exactly right, he's pitched unity, been inclusive, been empathetic and most of all he's been presidential," Schoen said on "Outnumbered Overtime" on Monday.

BIDEN CALLS FOR UNITY IN FIRST CAMPAIGN RALLY, BRANDS TRUMP 'DIVIDER-IN-CHIEF'

"I've been very encouraged by what we've seen from Joe Biden as a prospective candidate. We're all Americans here, we want a good and healthy campaign."

Biden on Saturday held his first campaign rally that put unity and bipartisanship at its core, calling on the country to put aside “angry” politics -- though he still had plenty to say about President Trump.

“Our politicians, politics today traffics in division and our president is the divider-in-chief, but he’s not the only one, far from it,” Biden said. "He's just the worst practitioner of politics that singles out, scapegoats and demonizes."

Schoen also said he believes Biden has made the right move in trying to avoid getting into arguments with other Democrats -- including some 2020 opponents -- who have been critical of him.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN UP BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN DEMOCRATIC RACE

Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed Biden’s “middle ground” climate change plan that is yet to be released, describing it as a “dealbreaker.".

"I think he needs an inclusive agenda that talks about growth, healthcare, climate change and offers to people who voted against Secretary Clinton, which is why I think those midwestern states went to President Trump, offers them hope in a different direction," Schoen said.

"I think Biden's has had a good launch, he'll get to issues like China but he's got to state his case, which he did well over the weekend."

