Don’t let California become Texas, Newsom says -- as residents, businesses flee

Facing a recall election Tuesday that could soon leave him without a job, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been pointing to Texas as an example of where the Golden State is headed if Republicans take over, according to a report.

While campaigning last week, Newsom, a Democrat, made reference to a new Texas abortion law that many liberals fear could lead to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in America.

"The whole idea that a constitutional right, the right to choice, the right to reproductive freedom, rights of women, now are under assault – what a remarkable moment it is in American history," Newsom told a campaign crowd, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

LARRY ELDER WAS VICTIM OF ‘HATE CRIME’ CAUSED BY ‘WOKE PRIVILEGE,’ LA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS

But ironically, while Newsom and other Democrats portray Texas as a nightmare, Texans note that more Californians and California businesses have been relocating to the Lone Star State, seeking relief from California’s taxes and regulations, according to the report.

Tech companies Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprises are among those that have traded California for Texas during Newsom’s coronavirus restrictions, the report said.

‘THE FIVE’ SLAM THE MEDIA FOR IGNORING ‘100% RACIST’ ATTACK ON LARRY ELDER: ‘THIS IS HOW YOU RIG AN ELECTION’

"California is losing population to other states," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "Also, business HQs are leaving CA at a record pace. Americans movng to Texas more than any other state. We’re also # 1 in business relocations. Texas policies attract people more than any other state."

Abbott’s Sept. 5 message was accompanied by a link to a Forbes story that reported California has lost 265 business headquarters since 2018, with the pace of relocations appearing to be accelerating.

Forbes noted that the 2020 Census showed California’s population had declined for the first time in history, costing it a seat in Congress. And it noted the state’s population was becoming increasingly "two-tiered," with wealthy elites living in coastal cities and lower-income residents banished to interior areas or forced to move.

The Tax Foundation ranked California 49th in the U.S. for its anti-business tax climate, surpassed only by New Jersey, Forbes reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Such issues and others – including California’s wildfires -- will undoubtedly be on voters’ minds when they head to the polls Tuesday.

A poll released Friday showed 38.5% of respondents favored efforts to recall Newsom while 60% said they opposed the effort.

President Biden was expected to campaign for Newsom on Monday, following recent appearances by other Democrats such as Vice President Kamala Harris, a former U.S. senator from California, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts,

Republican Larry Elder was leading the field among the candidates looking to replace Newsom, according to reports.