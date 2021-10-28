Donald Trump plans to hold 'tele-rally' for Youngkin Monday: reports

Former President Donald Trump will hold a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, the day before Election Day in the pivotal Virginia governor's race, according to reports.

Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin's Democratic opponent, appeared to cheer the move, as he has tried to tie the Republican to the former president.

A source close to Trump confirmed reports of the tele-rally to the Associated Press. A source also told The Hill that Trump will campaign remotely for Youngkin on the eve of the election. The Youngkin campaign declined to comment to both outlets and did not respond to Fox News' request for comment by press time.

Virginia voters elected President Biden over Trump by 10 points in 2020. Youngkin has praised the former president and Trump has endorsed the Republican multiple times. However, Youngkin has focused on Virginia issues, attacking McAuliffe for trying to "nationalize" the race.

On Wednesday night, Trump issued a cryptic statement suggesting he would appear in Arlington before the election. "Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!" he wrote after supporters briefly interrupted a Biden rally for McAuliffe.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich teased an event, as well.

"President Trump looks forward to being back in Virginia! Details will be released when appropriate," Budowich tweeted.

The Washington Post later reported that Trump would not be visiting Virginia in person ahead of Election Day.

"It’s confirmed: on Monday, Donald Trump is showing up to support Glenn Youngkin," McAuliffe wrote in a statement after news of the tele-rally broke on Thursday. "Youngkin’s entire campaign has been a full embrace of Donald Trump’s dangerous extremism: divisive culture wars, racist dog whistles and bigotry."

As for his part, Youngkin has accused McAuliffe of "making up a candidate" by twisting the Republican's record into something unrecognizable.

McAuliffe's campaign appears desperate, as his events have attracted paltry crowds. Youngkin has focused on education issues, winning over a majority of Virginia parents and picking up an 8-point lead among early voters, according to a Fox News poll Thursday.