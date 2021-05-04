Donald Trump promises supporters will be ‘very happy’ when he makes 2024 announcement

President Donald Trump on Tuesday promised his supporters would be very happy when he eventually makes an announcement about whether he will run in the 2024 presidential election.

During an appearance by phone on Candace Owen’s eponymous Daily Wire show "Candace," Trump said he was "absolutely enthused" and looking forward to "doing an announcement at the right time."

"I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement," Trump said.

Trump added that it is still very early in the campaign process for 2024, and for campaign finance reasons, it would not make sense to announce any decisions at this time.

"Otherwise I’d give you an answer that I think you’d be very happy with," Trump told Owens. "All I say is, ‘Stay tuned.’"

TRUMP LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORM MONTHS AFTER TWITTER, FACEBOOK BAN

The president also indicated that he will be "doing" a social media platform soon – though he said his daily press releases allow him to get the same amount of coverage in a more elegant manner, without a character count.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As previously reported by Fox News, Trump launched a communications "platform" on Tuesday after he was banned from Facebook and Twitter. The platform, a page on his website, will let Trump post images, videos and comments on the platform, which is called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," as a way for him to convey messages and information to his supporters.

Facebook is set to decide Wednesday whether to extend Trump’s ban on the platform indefinitely.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.