Donald Trump Jr.: Gov. Cuomo’s ‘tough guy shtick’ will make him ‘darling’ with the media

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent attack on President Trump’s coronavirus response will be attractive to the media, despite his own botched job on handling the pandemic, Donald Trump Jr., told “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“I think Andrew Cuomo is doing his tough-guy shtick,” he said. “He's had and led the biggest failed state as it relates to COVID-19. By any measure, by any medical metric, Andrew Cuomo has had a disaster here.”

Trump Jr. pointed out that along with Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “racist and xenophobic” when the president restricted travel from China to minimize the outbreak.

CUOMO SAYS TRUMP WOULD NEED 'ARMY' TO SAFELY WALK NEW YORK CITY STREETS

Meanwhile, Cuomo signed an executive order to put coronavirus patients in elderly homes that killed thousands of people.

“We all knew that the elderly and those with preexisting conditions were the people most susceptible to it,” he said. “So Andrew Cuomo is doing the New York thing and media will make him a darling because he'll say mean things about Trump. But… he was totally incompetent in his response.”

Trump Jr. said this is the “typical” violent response that the nation has seen from Democratic leaders and Joe Biden's voters who condone burning down the country.

“This is the only time in America where you'll get in more trouble for opening your business to feed your family than you will for looting or burning down someone else's business,” he said. “That's Democrat policy for you today.”