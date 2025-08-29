DOJ staffer fired after flipping off, cursing National Guard in Washington, DC: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi fired another Department of Justice paralegal on Friday, this time for flipping off a member of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., on her way to work earlier this month.

Elizabeth Baxter of the department's environmental division arrived for work just after 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the DOJ’s "4CON" building in the NoMa district, where she bragged to a security guard that she had just made the gesture at Metro Center Metro Stop and told the guardsman, "F--k the National Guard," Bondi said, according to the New York Post.

"Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC," Bondi told the outlet.

"This DOJ remains committed to defending President Trump’s agenda and fighting to make America safe again," she continued. "If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement — you will NO LONGER work at DOJ."

Later that day, Baxter was seen on DOJ security footage sticking up her middle finger at the National Guard and exclaiming, "F--k you!" the outlet reported. She was also allegedly seen demonstrating to a department security guard how she held up her middle finger.

On Aug. 25, she allegedly arrived at work and again boasted to the security guard that she hated the National Guard and that she told them to "F--k off!"

"You are removed from your position of Paralegal Specialist, GS-0950-11, Environmental Defense Section, Environment and Natural Resources Division, and from the federal service, effective immediately," Bondi wrote in a termination letter to Baxter on Friday following an investigation into her conduct, according to the outlet.

The Trump administration moved in recent weeks to boost the presence of federal law enforcement in D.C. in an attempt to reduce crime. Hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops have been deployed to the city's streets as part of the federal takeover of the district.

Baxter's termination comes after Sean Charles Dunn, another DOJ paralegal, was fired after he was accused of throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent earlier this month in Washington, D.C.

Dunn, who worked in the criminal division's international affairs section in the 4CON building, was initially charged with a felony, but a grand jury declined to hand down an indictment. He was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor, which could result in up to one year in jail.