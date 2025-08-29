Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington DC

Former DOJ worker who hurled sandwich at federal officer charged with misdemeanor

Grand jury previously declined to indict former Justice Department worker Sean Charles Dunn on a felony charge

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Justice Department fires employee for throwing sandwich at DC officer Video

Justice Department fires employee for throwing sandwich at DC officer

The ‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses the Justice Department charging an employee with a felony for throwing a sandwich at a federal agent, amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Charles Dunn, the Justice Department worker fired after being accused of lobbing a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent earlier this month, has now been charged with a misdemeanor.

Dunn was previously charged with a felony, but a grand jury declined to hand down an indictment.

"I will continue to pursue every avenue available to hold offenders accountable. While this DC grand jury did not return a true bill consistent with the clear wording of the statute on the felony charge in this case, we will not waiver in our commitment to public safety," U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. 

DC MAN ACCUSED OF HURLING SANDWICH AT FEDERAL OFFICER ESCAPES INDICTMENT

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro holds a press conference on Aug. 12, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"The defendant will face prosecution on misdemeanor charges, and we will continue to seek the maximum penalties the law allows. The chaos in this district must end," Pirro added.

Footage of the episode shows an individual apparently running away from authorities after hurling the item at the officer.

DOJ EMPLOYEE CHARGED WITH FELONY AFTER ALLEGEDLY WHACKING FEDERAL AGENT WITH SANDWICH AMID TRUMP DC CRIME CRACKDOWN

Man tossing sandwich

Sean Charles Dunn is accused of tossing a Subway sandwich at a federal agent in Washington, D.C. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

A statement of facts attached to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month said that Dunn shouted at CBP Agent Gregory Lairmore and tossed a sandwich at him. 

"DUNN stood within inches of" Lairmore, "pointed his finger in" Lairmore's "face, and yelled, 'F[---] you! You f[---]ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!'" according to the document. 

JEANINE PIRRO SHUTS DOWN REPORTERS QUESTIONING TRUMP'S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN

Jeanine Pirro claps back at reporters over D.C. crime questions at Justice Department press event Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Dunn tossed "a sandwich at him, striking" the CBP agent "in the chest," the document indicates, explaining, "While being processed at Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District, DUNN told MTP Officer Gurkaranjot Thandi, 'I did it. I threw a sandwich.'"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue