Former DOJ worker who hurled sandwich at federal officer charged with misdemeanor

Sean Charles Dunn, the Justice Department worker fired after being accused of lobbing a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent earlier this month, has now been charged with a misdemeanor.

Dunn was previously charged with a felony, but a grand jury declined to hand down an indictment.

"I will continue to pursue every avenue available to hold offenders accountable. While this DC grand jury did not return a true bill consistent with the clear wording of the statute on the felony charge in this case, we will not waiver in our commitment to public safety," U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The defendant will face prosecution on misdemeanor charges, and we will continue to seek the maximum penalties the law allows. The chaos in this district must end," Pirro added.

Footage of the episode shows an individual apparently running away from authorities after hurling the item at the officer.

A statement of facts attached to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month said that Dunn shouted at CBP Agent Gregory Lairmore and tossed a sandwich at him.

"DUNN stood within inches of" Lairmore, "pointed his finger in" Lairmore's "face, and yelled, 'F[---] you! You f[---]ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!'" according to the document.

Dunn tossed "a sandwich at him, striking" the CBP agent "in the chest," the document indicates, explaining, "While being processed at Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District, DUNN told MTP Officer Gurkaranjot Thandi, 'I did it. I threw a sandwich.'"