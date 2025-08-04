DOJ launching grand jury investigation into Russiagate conspiracy allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney General Pam Bondi directed her staff Monday to act on the criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard related to the alleged conspiracy to tie President Donald Trump to Russia, and the Department of Justice is now opening a grand jury investigation into the matter, Fox News Digital has learned.

Bondi ordered an unnamed federal prosecutor to initiate legal proceedings, and the prosecutor is expected to present department evidence to a grand jury to secure a potential indictment, according to a letter from Bondi reviewed by Fox News Digital and a source familiar with the investigation.

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment on the report of an investigation but said Bondi is taking the referrals from Gabbard "very seriously." The spokesperson said Bondi believed there is "clear cause for deep concern" and a need for the next steps.

DNI GABBARD CLAIMS ‘DEEP STATE ACTORS’ DIDN’T WANT TRUMP-RUSSIA INFORMATION TO 'SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY'

The DOJ confirmed two weeks ago it received a criminal referral from Gabbard. The referral included a memorandum titled "Intelligence Community suppression of intelligence showing ‘Russian and criminal actors did not impact’ the 2016 presidential election via cyber-attacks on infrastructure" and asked that the DOJ open an investigation.

No charges have been brought at this stage against any defendants. A grand jury investigation is needed to secure an indictment against any potential suspects.

The revelation that the DOJ is moving forward with a grand jury probe comes after Gabbard declassified intelligence in July that shed new light on the Obama administration’s determination that Russia sought to help Trump in the 2016 election.

Former President Barack Obama and his intelligence officials promoted a "contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn't," Gabbard said during a press briefing of the intelligence.

Among the declassified material was a meeting record revealing how Obama requested his deputies prepare an intelligence assessment in December 2016, after Trump had won the election, that detailed the "tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election." That intelligence assessment stressed that Russia's actions did not affect the outcome of the election but rather were intended to sow distrust in the democratic process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear who is under investigation and what charges could be in play given statutes of limitations for much of the activity from nearly a decade ago have lapsed.

Former Obama intelligence officials, including John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey have drawn scrutiny from Trump officials for their involvement in developing intelligence that undermined Trump's 2016 victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.