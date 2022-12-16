Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DOJ charges Tennessee pro-life activists with violating FACE Act, still no arrests in Jane's Revenge attacks

Department of Justice yet to announce a single arrest in string of vandalism against pro-life pregnancy centers across country

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Pro-life centers targeted by 70% of abortion-related violent threats since Dobbs decision: FBI Video

Pro-life centers targeted by 70% of abortion-related violent threats since Dobbs decision: FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, 70% of abortion-related threats have been against pro-life centers.

Two pro-life activists have been accused by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. 

Defendants Bevelyn Williams and Edmee Chavannes of Tennessee are charged in connection with "a multi-year campaign to interfere with individuals seeking to obtain and provide lawful reproductive health services in New York and in several other states."

ZERO ARRESTS IN AT LEAST 17 JANE'S REVENGE ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE ORGANIZATIONS

"As alleged, the defendants repeatedly attempted — including by using threats, and on at least one occasion, force — to prevent individuals from accessing their legal right to reproductive health services," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. "This Office will remain committed to ensuring that healthcare facilities, their staff, and those seeking to obtain reproductive health services can continue to do so without unlawful interference."

This combo of photos provided by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows pro-life activists Edmee Chavannes, left, and Bevelyn Williams, right.

This combo of photos provided by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows pro-life activists Edmee Chavannes, left, and Bevelyn Williams, right. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)

Williams and Chavannes live-streamed their attempts to stop individuals from soliciting abortions on social media, promising to "terrorize" targeted abortion clinics, prosecutors say.

LETTER SIGNED BY RADICAL ABORTION GROUP JANE'S REVENGE DECLARES ‘OPEN SEASON’ ON PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS

Read the indictment:

Not a single arrest has been made in the more than a dozen attacks on pro-life organizations across the country claimed by left-wing pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge.

Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for at least 18 arson and vandalism attacks on crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) and other faith-based organizations throughout the U.S. since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

A pro-life pregnancy center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was vandalized on Tuesday, and the group Jane's Revenge has claimed responsibility for carrying out the act in an online post.

A pro-life pregnancy center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was vandalized on Tuesday, and the group Jane's Revenge has claimed responsibility for carrying out the act in an online post. (Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation first told Fox News Digital in June that it had launched an investigation into the targeted vandalism. 

The FBI said in a Sept. 7 statement that it was still investigating the "series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country, as well as to judicial buildings, including the US Supreme Court," but it made no mention of Jane’s Revenge specifically.

