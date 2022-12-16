DOJ charges Tennessee pro-life activists with violating FACE Act, still no arrests in Jane's Revenge attacks

Two pro-life activists have been accused by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

Defendants Bevelyn Williams and Edmee Chavannes of Tennessee are charged in connection with "a multi-year campaign to interfere with individuals seeking to obtain and provide lawful reproductive health services in New York and in several other states."

"As alleged, the defendants repeatedly attempted — including by using threats, and on at least one occasion, force — to prevent individuals from accessing their legal right to reproductive health services," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. "This Office will remain committed to ensuring that healthcare facilities, their staff, and those seeking to obtain reproductive health services can continue to do so without unlawful interference."

Williams and Chavannes live-streamed their attempts to stop individuals from soliciting abortions on social media, promising to "terrorize" targeted abortion clinics, prosecutors say.

Not a single arrest has been made in the more than a dozen attacks on pro-life organizations across the country claimed by left-wing pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge.

Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for at least 18 arson and vandalism attacks on crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) and other faith-based organizations throughout the U.S. since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade .

The Federal Bureau of Investigation first told Fox News Digital in June that it had launched an investigation into the targeted vandalism.