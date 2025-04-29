Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

DOGE

DOGE terminates billions in contracts, including $361K for 'gender non-conforming, non-binary' BIPOC farmers

$150,000 grant used for 'gender-lensed curricula designed to be transdisciplinary in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences.'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
DOGE has created new ‘gold standard’: Gutfeld Video

DOGE has created new ‘gold standard’: Gutfeld

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and ‘Gutfeld!’ panelists discuss the billions in government waste that Elon Musk and the DOGE team have found and continue to find.

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) terminad $2.5 billion in "wasteful" grants that went toward gender-based causes, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Tuesday. 

The USDA got rid of 420 grants for a savings of $2.3 billion, according to DOGE. 

Among the programs the money was used for, $361,000 went toward "gender non-conforming, non-binary, two-spirit" BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) farmers in New York.

HOW A DOGE REVIEW CAN ACTUALLY IMPROVE THE PROGRAMS THAT FIGHT HIV/AIDS

Elon Musk

Elon Musk leads DOGE. (Getty Images)

Another $150,000 was used for "gender-lensed curricula designed to be transdisciplinary in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences."

Even Ghana benefited, with $100,000 earmarked for "climate resilience and sustainable agriculture" in the African nation. 

DOGE SLASHES 'WASTEFUL' 'PROBLEM-SOLVING' CONTRACT WORTH $50K IN LATEST ROUND OF ELIMINATIONS

A side-by-side of President Trump and the United States Department of Agriculture

President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (Getty Images)

In addition, federal agencies eliminated 179 contracts with a ceiling value of $1.87 billion and savings of $280 million. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The federal government spent $207,000 on a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services consulting contract for a "grant writing workshop" and an $89,000 Treasury Department contract for a "country program manager in Namibia."

Another $1.8 million Trade & Development contract was spent on "energy and climate advisory services."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics