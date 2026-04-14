Docs show migrant accused of killing Loyola student was flagged as flight risk before release

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The House Judiciary Committee released internal Border Patrol documents on Tuesday, showing that a Venezuelan migrant now charged in the killing of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman was flagged as a flight risk and had no valid asylum claim before being released into the U.S. in 2023.

Jose Medina-Medina, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Gorman in Chicago in March.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Medina-Medina, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was apprehended at the southern border in 2023 and later released into the country under the Biden administration.

In a post on X, House Judiciary Republicans said the documents show officials released a migrant they described as dangerous despite warning signs.

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"The subject is a native and citizen of Venezuela by virtue of birth," the document reads. "The subject is a migrant illegally present in the United States, have no immigration documents in their possession nor have or anyone else filed a petition on their behalf. Subject has close family ties or roots in this country yet are likely to abscond."

Additional records state the subject had no valid U.S. address or identification and was unable to provide a verifiable point of contact.

The documents also detail the circumstances of Medina-Medina’s apprehension at the border.

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"A Border Patrol Agent encountered subject in the El Paso Border Patrol Sector area of responsibility," the document read. "A Border Patrol Agent determined this subject had unlawfully entered the United States from Mexico, at a time and place other than as designated by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States.

"After determining that the subject was an undocumented migrant who illegally entered the United States, the subject was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Center (CPC) in El Paso, Texas for further processing using the [redacted] Systems," the document continued. "The subject was asked and responded that they do not fear harm or persecution should they be returned to their native country."

Despite those findings, the documents show he was processed for a Notice to Appear and released on recognizance "due to lack of space," under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

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Federal prosecutors on April 2 charged Medina-Medina with illegally possessing a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. In addition to the federal charge, he faces state-level charges including murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Gorman was with friends at a Rogers Park pier in the early morning hours of March 19 when she spotted Medina-Medina near a lighthouse and warned others. Authorities said Medina-Medina then chased the group and shot Gorman in the upper back as they fled.

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In a statement after charges were filed, the Gorman family said, "Sheridan was a real person—she had a future, a family, and a life full of promise."

Fox News Digital’s Adam Sabes contributed to this report.