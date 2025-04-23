DNI Gabbard refers intel officials to DOJ for prosecution over alleged leaks of classified information

EXCLUSIVE: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard referred two intelligence community professionals to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution Wednesday over alleged leaks of classified information, Fox News Digital has learned.

An ODNI official told Fox News Digital that the intelligence community professionals allegedly leaked classified information to the Washington Post and the New York Times. A third criminal referral is "on its way" to the DOJ.

The official told Fox News Digital that intelligence community professionals should take the move "as a warning."

"Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation’s security at risk and must end," Gabbard told Fox News Digital. "Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"Today, I referred two intelligence community leakers to the Department of Justice for criminal referral, with a third criminal referral on its way, which includes the recent illegal leak to the Washington Post," Gabbard said. "These deep-state criminals leaked classified information for partisan political purposes to undermine President Trump's agenda."

Gabbard added: "I look forward to working with the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate, terminate and prosecute these criminals."

An ODNI official said the move to refer for criminal prosecution is the first step in the process of "holding these individuals accountable."

The official explained the process in their decision-making, telling Fox News Digital that they conducted an internal review and then sent the criminal referral to the Justice Department. The DOJ would then send the referral to the FBI to begin a formal, criminal investigation.

"We are aggressively investigating other leaks and will pursue further criminal referrals as warranted," the official told Fox News Digital. "Any intelligence community bureaucrat who is considering leaking to the media should take this as a warning."

The official added that the Trump administration "will identify leakers and leakers will face legal consequences."

Earlier this month, Gabbard established a new task force to restore transparency and accountability in the intelligence community. Fox News Digital first reported on the Director’s Initiative Group (DIG), which started by investigating weaponization within the intelligence community.

Officials said the group will also work to root out politicization and expose unauthorized disclosures of classified intelligence. In addition, it will work to declassify information "that serves a public interest."

Gabbard also has held employees who participated in sexually explicit NSA chatrooms accountable, and is pursuing action on those who have made unauthorized leaks of classified information within the intelligence community.