Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearances, access to classified information for Biden, Harris, Clinton, others

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has revoked security clearances for several people, including former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and other political opponents.

In a Friday post on X, Gabbard said she revoked the clearance per a Trump directive.

"Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, and revoked clearances and access to classified information for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, and Alexander Vindman," she wrote.

Cheney has been a staunch Trump critic following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when many of the president's supporters rioted in the U.S. Capitol. Hill testified during the November 2019 House impeachment hearings against Trump, while Kinzinger, a Republican, became known for his vocal opposition to Trump while serving in the House.

Vindman, an Army veteran, garnered national attention in October 2019 when he testified before Congress regarding the Trump–Ukraine scandal. His testimony was used to charge Trump with abuse of power in his first impeachment.

Last week, the White House released a memo that read: "I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr. , and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family."

Earlier this month, Gabbard announced that she had revoked the security clearances of several people listed in Trump's memo and blocked them from having access to classified information. She said "the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden ‘disinformation’ letter" also had their clearances rescinded.

"The President's Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden."

