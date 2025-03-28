Expand / Collapse search
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearances, access to classified information for Biden, Harris, Clinton, others

The list includes former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has revoked security clearances for several people, including former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and other political opponents. 

In a Friday post on X, Gabbard said she revoked the clearance per a Trump directive. 

"Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, and revoked clearances and access to classified information for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, and Alexander Vindman," she wrote. 

Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, center, is flanked by FBI Director Kash Patel, left, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

Cheney has been a staunch Trump critic following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when many of the president's supporters rioted in the U.S. Capitol. Hill testified during the November 2019 House impeachment hearings against Trump, while Kinzinger, a Republican, became known for his vocal opposition to Trump while serving in the House. 

Vindman, an Army veteran, garnered national attention in October 2019 when he testified before Congress regarding the Trump–Ukraine scandal. His testimony was used to charge Trump with abuse of power in his first impeachment.

Images of former Vice President Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shown side-by-side

Left to Right: Former Vice President Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump has revoked the security clearances for Harris, Clinton and several others.  (Reuters/Getty Images)

Last week, the White House released a memo that read: "I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family." 

Earlier this month, Gabbard announced that she had revoked the security clearances of several people listed in Trump's memo and blocked them from having access to classified information. She said "the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden ‘disinformation’ letter" also had their clearances rescinded.

Then-Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger in 2022

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) (R) delivers remarks alongside Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Vice Chairwoman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022, in Washington, DC.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"The President's Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden."

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report. 

