Tulsi Gabbard lists 'recent examples of unauthorized leaks' from intelligence community, announces crackdown

'Politically motivated leaks ... will not be tolerated,' DNI Tulsi Gabbard declared

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced a crackdown on leaks within the intelligence community.

Gabbard — a former Democratic congresswoman turned Trump-supporting Republican — was sworn in to the DNI post last month.

"Our nation’s Intelligence Community must be focused on our national security mission. Politically motivated leaks undermine our national security and the trust of the American people, and will not be tolerated," she declared on Friday in a thread on X

TULSI GABBARD'S WARNING TO SENATE ON SYRIA PROVES PROPHETIC AS AL QAEDA-LINKED REGIME SLAUGHTERS MINORITIES

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard waits to be sworn in as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 12, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, such leaks have become commonplace with no investigation or accountability. That ends now. We know of and are aggressively pursuing recent leakers from within the Intelligence Community and will hold them accountable," Gabbard added.

She then listed several "recent examples" of intelligence community leaks:

  • "A leaker who has been sharing classified information with the Huffington Post"
  • "A leaker within the IC sharing information on Israel / Iran with the Washington Post"
  • "A leaker within the IC sharing information about the U.S. - Russia relationship with NBC"
  • "A leaker sharing information on NCSC activities and actions with The Record"

GABBARD SAYS BIDEN ADMIN IGNORED ‘HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE’ CHATS HAPPENING AT NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCIES

She concluded the thread by warning that unauthorized disclosure of classified material is a breach of the law and will be handled accordingly.

"I'm grateful that @DNIGabbard is working to end leaking and the weaponization of the Intelligence Community. Another promise made and promise kept," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a post.

TULSI GABBARD SWORN IN AT WHITE HOUSE HOURS AFTER SENATE CONFIRMATION

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, tweeted, "Restore an intelligence community that fits within the Constitution, and stays focused on America’s national security."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

