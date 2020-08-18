DNC speakers: What to know about Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be on a slate of speakers who will address the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

During the convention, Warren will try to rally support for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

The leading progressive became the first female U.S. senator from Massachusetts in 2012 after defeating incumbent Republican Scott Brown. In November 2018, Warren was re-elected to the Senate for a second term.

Throughout her tenure on Capitol Hill, she became widely known for being a critic of the banking and financial services industries. She is aligned with the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party and advocates for policies such as Medicare-for-all. The senator, who became one of the country's leading experts on bankruptcy law before enterinng politics, has said that it has been her life's work to "fight for middle-class families."

Earlier this year, Warren was vying for a spot on the presidential ticket. She failed to capture any of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday and finished third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Six weeks later, Warren, who previously clashed with Biden and even warned Democrats against picking a “Washington insider,” endorsed the former vice president.

Since then she has become an unlikely confidant and adviser to Biden -- who has adopted some of her ideas in his policy proposals.

They talk every 10 days or so, aides to both politicians who spoke on condition of anonymity to freely describe their relationship said in July.

Those forums have provided opportunities for Warren to make a case on top policy issues to Biden, who ran a more centrist primary campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

