What to watch for Tuesday at the DNC: 'Rising stars,' a former president and AOC's one minute

Following an opening night to the Democratic National Convention that received mixed marks for energy but stayed successfully on its anti-Trump message, the DNC has a busy day on tap for Tuesday that will be headlined by the "Roll Call Across America," which will replace the traditional raucous convention roll call that officially selects the party's nominee.

The convention's official programming -- a remotely produced broadcast with speakers beamed in from across the country -- will again start at 9 p.m. EST and also feature another high-profile list of speakers, with a former president among them.

Here's what to watch for Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

Speakers

Former President Bill Clinton and former presidential nominee John Kerry will headline Tuesday's speakers, representing a blast from the party's past during a convention largely focused on the younger, further left-leaning faction of the party. But that faction will get its time in the spotlight Tuesday, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will speak, though just for one minute -- a perceived slight that has upset some of the party's progressives.

The keynote address Tuesday will come not from one specific speaker, but from 17 of the party's "rising stars" from across the nation, in a new "reimagined" presentation to offer "powerful and diverse voices" from the "next generation" of party leaders.

Among the participants will be former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams; Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, who is the first Latina to serve in the state’s Senate; and Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave, a 39-year-old Latina who was one of Biden's earliest backers in the presidential race, endorsing him in September even when Texans Julian Castro and Beto O'Rourke were still running.

Tuesday's speaker lineup: Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates; DNC Chairman Tom Perez; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett; former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams; DNC Secretary Jason Rae; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former presidential nominee John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton, Jill Biden, and a keynote address with 17 "rising stars"

Theme

Each night of the DNC includes one overarching theme, and Tuesday's will be "Leadership Matters." According to the DNC, the theme will highlight how, to presumptive nominee Joe Biden, leadership means "putting the country ahead of yourself, and taking on the tough fights even when it’s unpopular. It’s about making sure the government—the military, the judiciary, the scientists, everyone—is working in the national interest, not a president’s political interests."

Meetings

Before the main programming each evening, the DNC holds a variety of caucus and council meetings for the party's different factions to discuss major issues. On Tuesday, those will include the Native American Caucus, the Council on the Environmental and Climate Crisis and the Muslim Delegates Assembly, among others.

The meeting starts at noon and concludes at 7 p.m. before the pre-show at 8 p.m. and the main show at 9 p.m.

Trump response

President Trump held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Monday, and is set for an appearance in Arizona on Tuesday. The mini-tour of a handful of swing states will provide the president a chance to get his message out during a week the media coverage will be more focused on Democrats.

Trump's campaign also holds its own post-convention show at 11 p.m. The programming is focused on highlighting "The Real Joe Biden," as the president's campaign frames him. The show is hosted by Mercedes Schlapp and Boris Epshteyn, senior advisers for the Trump campaign.

