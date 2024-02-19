Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

DNC omits Jimmy Carter in now deleted Presidents Day post celebrating living Dem presidents

Carter, 99, recently marked a year in hospice care

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Sunday school, church services, play a big part in former President Jimmy Carters life Video

Sunday school, church services, play a big part in former President Jimmy Carters life

Former President Jimmy Carter used to teach Sunday school every week at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Sunday services are a huge part of his life

The Democratic National Committee raised eyebrows on social media Monday, Presidents Day, after posting a picture of all the living Democrat presidents but omitting 99-year-old Jimmy Carter. 

"In celebrating living Democrat presidents, the Democrat Party forgot Jimmy Carter," radio host Jason Rantz posted on X.

The post, which has now been deleted, showed a picture of former President Clinton, former President Obama, and President Biden with the caption "Happy Presidents Day."

Former President Carter, who recently surpassed the one-year mark in hospice care, was not included.

AS JIMMY CARTER MARKS 1 YEAR IN HOSPICE CARE, ADVOCATES HOPE TO DISPEL HOSPICE MISCONCEPTIONS

Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter and the now-deleted DNC post

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The 39th president, who turned 99 in October, entered hospice care on Feb. 18, 2023. The Carter Center said America's longest living president would spend his "remaining time" at his Georgia home in hospice care instead of continuing cancer treatments.

JIMMY CARTER, LONGEST LIVING US PRESIDENT, TURNS 99

Jimmy Carter, hands clasped

Former President Jimmy Carter  (Ida Mae Astute /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the center said at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

On Saturday, his family told USA Today in a statement about the 99-year-old: "The Carter family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject." 

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

Jimmy Carter, Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Rosalynn, share a moment aboard his campaign plane.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

