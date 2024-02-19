DNC omits Jimmy Carter in now deleted Presidents Day post celebrating living Dem presidents

The Democratic National Committee raised eyebrows on social media Monday, Presidents Day, after posting a picture of all the living Democrat presidents but omitting 99-year-old Jimmy Carter.

"In celebrating living Democrat presidents, the Democrat Party forgot Jimmy Carter," radio host Jason Rantz posted on X.

The post, which has now been deleted, showed a picture of former President Clinton, former President Obama, and President Biden with the caption "Happy Presidents Day."

Former President Carter, who recently surpassed the one-year mark in hospice care, was not included.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The 39th president, who turned 99 in October, entered hospice care on Feb. 18, 2023. The Carter Center said America's longest living president would spend his "remaining time" at his Georgia home in hospice care instead of continuing cancer treatments.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the center said at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

On Saturday, his family told USA Today in a statement about the 99-year-old: "The Carter family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject."

