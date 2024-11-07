DNC chair fires back after Bernie Sanders claims Dems lost working class in election: 'straight up BS'

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison fired back at Bernie Sanders in a post on X after the progressive senator from Vermont claimed that Democrats have lost the working class.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," wrote Sanders in a Nov. 6 post.



Harrison slammed the recently re-elected Senator Sanders in a post earlier on Thursday, claiming "this is straight up BS…"



"Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country," wrote Harrison.



"From the child tax credits, to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes. There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain’t a good one," he concluded. Harrison's post currently has over 18,000 likes.

Harrison's post comes as many fingers are being pointed within Democratic circles to attribute Vice President Harris' definitive loss to any possible guilty party.



Sanders referred to the Harris campaign as "disastrous" in his X post, asking "Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?"

"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing?" added Sanders. "Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."



Vice President Harris has gained only 226 Electoral College votes thus far, according to the Fox News Decision Desk. She has been projected to lose critical swing states Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Democrats didn't just suffer defeat at the top of the ticket, but across the board. According to projections from the Fox News Decision Desk, Republicans are set to take the majority of both the House and Senate.



Harrison is not expected to seek re-election as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, per Reuters. He was first chosen for the post in 2021 after President Biden took office.



Sanders, 83, has served as senator since 2007 and won another six-year term on Tuesday despite many seats in the chamber flipping red.