©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DNC chair fires back after Bernie Sanders claims Dems lost working class in election: 'straight up BS'

DNC Chair Harrison called Senator Sanders' remarks 'straight up BS'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Bernie Sanders is right, Dems did 'abandon' the working class, says Judge Jeanine Video

Bernie Sanders is right, Dems did 'abandon' the working class, says Judge Jeanine

'The Five' co-hosts discuss post-election analysis and what went wrong for the Democratic Party. 

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison fired back at Bernie Sanders in a post on X after the progressive senator from Vermont claimed that Democrats have lost the working class.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," wrote Sanders in a Nov. 6 post.

Harrison slammed the recently re-elected Senator Sanders in a post earlier on Thursday, claiming "this is straight up BS…"

BERNIE SANDERS EXCORIATES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, CALLS CAMPAIGN 'DISASTROUS' AFTER TRUMP VICTORY

"Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country," wrote Harrison. 

"From the child tax credits, to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes. There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain’t a good one," he concluded. Harrison's post currently has over 18,000 likes.

Harrison's post comes as many fingers are being pointed within Democratic circles to attribute Vice President Harris' definitive loss to any possible guilty party.

Sanders referred to the Harris campaign as "disastrous" in his X post, asking "Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?"

Senator Bernie Sanders

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers remarks on stage at NHTI Concord Community College before U.S. President Joe Biden on October 22, 2024, in Concord, New Hampshire. The visit was to highlight the Biden-Harris administration's goal of lowering the cost of prescription drugs. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing?" added Sanders. "Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."

HOUSE DEMOCRAT SAYS THE PARTY NEEDS TO GET PAST 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME'

Vice President Harris has gained only 226 Electoral College votes thus far, according to the Fox News Decision Desk. She has been projected to lose critical swing states Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison

Jaime R. Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.   (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democrats didn't just suffer defeat at the top of the ticket, but across the board. According to projections from the Fox News Decision Desk, Republicans are set to take the majority of both the House and Senate.

Harrison is not expected to seek re-election as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, per Reuters. He was first chosen for the post in 2021 after President Biden took office.

Sanders, 83, has served as senator since 2007 and won another six-year term on Tuesday despite many seats in the chamber flipping red.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

