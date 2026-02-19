DHS says 8% of Nicaragua's entire population illegally entered US under Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security revealed large percentages of foreign countries whose total national populations illegally entered the U.S., noting the majority of crossings occurred between February 2021 to January 2025.

The countries in which most nationals live in the U.S. are Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti and Honduras, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"During the Biden era – 8% of the ENTIRE population of Nicaragua illegally entered the US," DHS posted to X. "This is in ADDITION TO 7% of Cuba, 6% of Haiti, and 5% of Honduras."

The total number of illegal migrants from the various countries is in the multi-millions, and DHS blasted the Biden administration for allegedly turning "America into a dumping ground for criminals from the third world."

The department’s finger-pointing at Biden has been a central theme of Secretary Kristi Noem’s and DHS’s position, and the Trump administration continues deportation efforts amid criticism from Democrats in Washington and across the country.

During an interview along the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, earlier this month, Noem touted efforts that led to what the White House says is the "the most secure border in the history of this nation."

"In just a year's time, we've gone from this type of a situation under the previous administration to safety," Noem told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview. "Thousands of people died [at the border] because Joe Biden and the Democrats decided to cut the fence and allow an invasion to happen that partnered with the cartels to bring in unprecedented drugs and trafficking and sex trafficking, children being abused."

"This was immediately stopped when President Trump came in," Noem added.

Noem and her department have faced intense scrutiny from Democrats and some Republicans over immigration enforcement tactics following the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota. Trump campaigned on the promise of deporting the millions of illegal migrants who entered under Biden, and Noem asserted that Democrats critical of enforcement measures now were ignoring the real humanitarian concerns posed by the border crisis under the last administration.

"Those Democrats, every day, who talk about detention centers, who talk about our enforcement operations in the United States, where were they when this crisis was going on?" Noem questioned. "A hundred times more people were dying here at this border because of what they were doing, and they never said a word."

In Washington, a partial government shutdown over DHS funding continues, with Democrats demanding new policies for ICE operations and Noem and her department remain determined to deport illegal migrants.

Roughly 90% of DHS employees are deemed essential, and are required to work without pay. ICE is already almost entirely funded through previous provisions in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" and other legislation.

Border Czar Tom Homan said during an interview with CNN that the shutdown will have "no impact" on immigration enforcement operations currently taking place in the U.S.

"[Democrats] have chosen to act against the American people for political reasons, and now we have FEMA workers, the men and women of the United State Coast Guard, [the] men and women of TSA who keep our airports moving who will be working without paychecks for no good reason other than the Democrats wanting to pick a fight with Donald Trump," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

