Florida

DeSantis fires back at Harris over hurricane response: 'She has no role in this process'

DeSantis says Harris has never called him in prior disasters

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Gov. DeSantis fires back at Kamala Harris over hurricane feud: 'No role in this process'

Gov. DeSantis fires back at Kamala Harris over hurricane feud: 'No role in this process'

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss why VP Harris is facing scrutiny for her media tour as millions face storm dangers. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bashed Vice President Kamala Harris for attempting to insert herself into the response to hurricanes Helene and Milton on Thursday.

DeSantis and Harris have clashed in recent days after the governor declined to take a call from Harris regarding the hurricane response. He said Thursday that Harris has "no role" in the process and added that she had never attempted to call him during previous storms in Florida.

"I am working with the president of the United States. I'm working with the director of FEMA. We've been doing this now nonstop for over two weeks," DeSantis said Thursday. 

"Although I've worked well with the president, she has never called Florida. She has never offered any support," he said of Harris. "I don't have time for those games. I don't care about her campaign. Obviously, I'm not a supporter of hers, but she's not, she has no role in this process. And so I'm working with the people I need to be working with."

RON DESANTIS: 51 COUNTIES ARE UNDER A STATE OF EMERGENCY

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Vice President Kamala Harris has "no role" in the response to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Vice President Kamala Harris has "no role" in the response to hurricanes Helene and Milton. (AP/Chris O'Meara)

The spat between DeSantis and Harris made its way to the White House press office on Wednesday, with a reporter asking President Biden whether it was the governor's responsibility to take the vice president's calls.

ROOF OF TROPICANA FIELD RIPPED OPEN BY HURRICANE MILTON

"All I can tell you is I’ve talked to Governor DeSantis," Biden answered. "He's been very gracious. He thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing, and I think that's important."

Harris and Biden

Harris has faced criticism for attempting to insert herself into the response to hurricanes Helene and Milton. (Left: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images; Right: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Biden has had multiple phone calls with DeSantis since hurricane Helene began barreling down on the southeast two weeks ago, followed by Hurricane Milton making landfall late Wednesday, and told both DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to "call him directly" if any further support is needed. 

HURRICANE MILTON FORCES ST. PETERSBURG CRANE COLLAPSE

DeSantis, meanwhile, noted Tuesday morning that all his federal requests for more support have been answered.

A crane smashes part of an office building in Tampa after Hurricane Milton

Florida has deployed some 10,000 National Guard in the wake of Hurricane Milton. (Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Harris has accused DeSantis of "playing political games" amid the hurricanes.

"People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, it's just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish," Harris told reporters Monday.

Biden, by contrast, had instead referred to the Florida governor as "cooperative."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

