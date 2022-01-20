DeSantis campaign selling Fauci flip-flops urging him to 'pound sand'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ’ reelection campaign is rolling out flip-flop merchandise named after Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The flip-flops, which are being sold online on the Republican governor’s "Official Ron DeSantis Store," are emblazoned with "Freedom from Fauci" on the straps. The soles of the beach footwear urge the nation's top infectious diseases expert to "pound sand."

According to a promotional video released Friday by the DeSantis campaign, the flip-flops commemorate what it describes as Fauci's flip-flopping opinions regarding masks, vaccines, lockdowns, school closures and social distancing.

The flip-flops are the latest in a line of merchandise the campaign has been selling in recent months, which includes items that say, "Don’t tread on Florida" and "Don’t Fauci my Florida."

Earlier this month, DeSantis' campaign also started selling new "Escape to Florida/The Lockdown Libs tour" T-shirts after some top Democratic politicians from states with strict coronavirus restrictions were caught vacationing in the Sunshine State over the holiday.

DeSantis has seen his popularity skyrocket among Republican voters nationwide in 2020 and 2021, in part because of his forceful pushback against COVID-19 restrictions.

DeSantis, a former congressman who was elected Florida governor in 2018, is running for a second term as governor in 2022. Pundits view the Republican governor as a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender.

