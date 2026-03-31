DeSantis calls for impeachment of judge for releasing sex offender who then allegedly killed stepdaughter

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, signing new crime accountability laws Tuesday, ramped up his calls for judges to be held accountable for releasing criminals that commit further violent crimes, using the power of impeachment.

"We live in a time where some people just don't get it, and that includes some of these judges who just don't want to hold these people accountable to the fullest extent of the law," DeSantis said at a news conference to announce the signing of Missy’s Law.

"Now that is not going to be a problem."

DeSantis urged the Florida House to impeach Leon County Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper, who released a convicted sex offender on bond before sentencing, saying the decision helped lead to the later alleged murder of the man’s 5-year-old stepdaughter.

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"To my friends in the Florida House of Representatives, I don’t think what you’ve done is enough," DeSantis said. "You have the power, and you have sufficient numbers in your chamber, to impeach this judge, Tiffany Baker-Carper."

"Until you start holding these judges accountable, they are going to continue to find ways to benefit the criminal element," he added.

Baker-Carper allowed Daniel Spencer to remain free following his conviction in an underage sex sting case. Spencer was later charged, along with Chloe Spencer, in the 2025 killing of his stepdaughter, Missy Mogle. The state is seeking the death penalty for both.

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"This is an outrage," DeSantis said. "This should be such an easy call to make sure that this guy was put behind bars and this judge refused to do it, knowing the risks. And the result has obviously been a tragedy."

DeSantis noted the Florida State Legislature has more than the two-thirds majority needed to pass an impeachment of a judge.

"Honestly, I think some Democrats would vote to impeach, given what happened in this case," he said.

Baker-Carper won her judicial seat Nov. 3, 2020, becoming the youngest woman and youngest Black person to be elected judge in Florida's 2nd Judicial Circuit.

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Missy’s Law's requires judges to keep defendants convicted of dangerous crimes in custody, pending sentencing.

"It’s a miscarriage of justice, a dereliction of judicial duty," DeSantis said. "If we had this bill in place then, Missy would be alive today."

DeSantis added that "the legislation's great," but the Florida State Legislature should be the next to take action to hold the judge accountable.

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"Some of these judges are going to find other ways to benefit the criminal element unless they know there's going to be a really significant check and balance that's going to be administered to them," DeSantis said.

The Republican governor also signed House Bill 1159, which is aimed at strengthening protections for children and enhancing penalties for and expanding criminal offenses related to child sexual abuse material.

"Justice demands that those who victimize innocent people face swift and meaningful consequences," DeSantis said. "Today, I signed two important bills to strengthen law and order in Florida by holding dangerous criminals and sex offenders accountable for their crimes. In Florida, we will always fight to protect our children and deliver justice for victims of crimes."

Missy's Law strengthens Florida’s pretrial detention system for specified dangerous crimes. Under the law, individuals found guilty of or entering a plea for a dangerous crime will be immediately remanded into custody and held without bond while awaiting sentencing. The legislation also expands the statutory list of dangerous crimes to include certain computer pornography and child exploitation offenses, ensuring individuals arrested for these crimes are not automatically released at their first appearance.

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"Last year, we proposed Missy's Law after the tragic murder of 5-year-old Missy Mogle at the hands of a convicted, abusive pedophile who was allowed to remain out on bond by Judge Tiffany Baker," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said. "Missy’s Law removes judicial discretion and ensures dangerous criminals are locked up after conviction. I am grateful to Governor DeSantis for signing this bill."