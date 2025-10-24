Dems pressed on why they are using working families as 'leverage' amid shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When pressed on why Democrats are using working-class Americans as "leverage" amid the ongoing government shutdown, several Democratic senators offered varying responses — but only one rejected the premise that their party is holding Americans hostage.

"It's the only lever we have," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., responded when asked about the matter.

"We're doing this because we're hearing from so many families concerned about their healthcare," said Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J. "We're doing this because we're hearing from them and wanting to address that." Kim also blamed President Donald Trump and his allies, arguing that "this administration has been unwilling to actually negotiate."

"Schumer and Jefferies have asked yet again to talk to Trump before Trump goes on an international trip," Kim lamented. "When we have all this problem here at home, for the amount of money that Donald Trump has organized to send over to Argentina, we could have funded the ACA subsidies for another year."

Republicans counter that Democrats are the ones refusing to negotiate, noting the Obamacare subsidies at issue don’t expire until year’s end and can be debated once the government reopens.

"The way I see it, 2024 was about one issue above and beyond all else, and that was about lowering costs," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

But, it was swing-state Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., who objected to the framing of the question, telling Fox News Digital that "this isn't a political game."

"I would never say – I'm not going to describe the lives of millions of Americans as a euphemism, as ‘leverage,'" Fetterman shot back in response to the question. "This isn't a political game. I'm not checking about how it's polling or who's going to blink. Millions of Pennsylvanians are going to lose their SNAP benefits and I think we should have them both at the same time."

Fetterman, appearing to side with an argument coming from the GOP that the Obamacare subsidies can be negotiated after the government reopens, said he believes there can be "an honest conversation" between Republicans and Democrats once the government gets to a place where it can turn the lights back on.

"I think plenty of [Republicans] are going to want this too – have that conversation – open up this government because that's not leverage, this is a fail," Fetterman said.