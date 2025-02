American voters overwhelmingly elected President Donald Trump to carry out his "Make America Great Again" agenda despite Democrats calling him a "threat to democracy." Now that Trump is back in the White House, Dems are delaying key cabinet appointments and vowing to "blow this place up" in the name of democracy.

Several Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are calling for a halt to all of Trump's cabinet nominations. Protests hosted by lawmakers have erupted in Washington, D.C., this week as Democrats rally against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"God d---it shut down the Senate!" Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., said during an anti-DOGE protest in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. "We are at war!"

While Democrats spent 2024 promising Americans they were the party who would protect democracy and uphold the rule of law in a post-Jan. 6 world, they are dancing to the beat of a new drum in 2025 by practicing civil disobedience.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told the crowd Tuesday, "We are here to fight back."

"We are gonna be in your face, we are gonna be on your a--es and we are going to make sure you understand what democracy looks like, and this ain’t it," Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, added.

Democrats have doubled down on their call to action this week after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Americans to "fight" Trump's agenda "in the streets" last week.

"We have to stand up and protest," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, said at another rally in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. "When we come back here the next time, there should be hundreds of thousands and millions of people descending on Washington, D.C."

"We will fight their violation of civil service laws. We will fight their violation of civil rights laws. We will fight their violations of separation of powers. We will fight their violations of our Constitution of the United States of America. We will not shut up. We will stick up. We will rise up," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., added.

Democrats held an all-night session Wednesday protesting Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Russell Vought, who served as OMB director during Trump’s first term, was a key architect of Project 2025. Democratic candidates and surrogates during the 2024 campaign cycle pointed to Project 2025 as proof of Trump’s "threat to democracy." Trump maintained he had nothing to do with it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Vought is a "horrible, dangerous man" at the rally Tuesday.

Democratic leaders and their constituents have spent all week protesting in major cities across the country. From Texas to California, protesters are speaking out against Trump’s ICE raids and federal government layoffs and the administration’s stance that there are two genders.

Despite the Democrats' protests, the Trump administration said it is following through on the agenda the American people voted for, and those who "incite violence" should be held accountable.

"President Trump was elected with a mandate from the American people to make this government more efficient," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "For Democratic officials to incite violence and encourage Americans to take to the streets is incredibly alarming, and they should be held accountable for that rhetoric.

"If you heard that type of violent, enticing rhetoric from our side of the aisle, from Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, I think there would be a lot more outrage in this room today. It's unacceptable."