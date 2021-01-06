Jim Jordan: Dems changed states' election rules in 'unconstitutional fashion'

House and Senate Republicans will present "evidence" Wednesday of Democrats unconstitutionally going around key state legislatures in the 2020 presidential election, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Fox & Friends."

The House Judiciary Committee ranking member said the effort to object to certifying the results of a victory for President-elect Joe Biden over President Trump is the "only remedy left" by the Constitution.

"We know that five states, some of the five key states that were critical in this election, changed their election law in an unconstitutional fashion," Jordan, who is expected to receive the Medal of Freedom from Trump next week, told co-host Brian Kilmeade.

He said they plan to debate Arizona first, pointing to how an Obama-appointed judge extended the registration date 18 days despite state law in "an end-run around the Constitution."

That is the template Democrats used "in state after state because they knew under the real rules, the rules that the legislature, according to the Constitution is supposed to set, they knew they couldn't win and they've been trying and trying," Jordan said.

At least 100 House Republicans and 13 Senate Republicans, with Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, leading the way, are joining Jordan in the effort, while demonstrations are planned in Washington, D.C., and Trump is expected to address crowds at 11 a.m.

"Democrats never wanted to talk about it. We've asked for an investigation for nine weeks, so today's the day that the founders gave to Congress, the ultimate day of significance, and we're going to have that debate on the House floor," Jordan said.

"We put out a report in September that let the world know this is what Democrats are doing. ... We had the hearings in the summer where they brought in the postmaster general and attacked him. So they were planning this, this was the Democrats' strategy, and there were times when the Trump campaign did go to court and try to stop it, but they went to Democrat judges, Democrat secretaries of state, Democrat governors, sometimes it was Democrat county clerks who unilaterally changed the law, so they just did it and they did it in an unconstitutional fashion."

Although not all Republican representatives are supporting the effort, Jordan said his job is to convince them and the American people when the joint session convenes Wednesday afternoon.

"This is about that debate today in convincing our colleagues that they should not certify those elections from those states," he said.