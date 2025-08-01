CNN data guru says Democrats are 'messier than a hoarder's basement,' party's image is 'garbage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten marveled on Friday at how the Democratic Party has not only failed to find a new leader, but continues to disappoint voters.

CNN News Central host Kate Bolduan spoke about former Vice President Kamala Harris breaking her recent silence by speaking in a lengthy interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, Thursday. Bolduan observed that Harris spoke about her choice not to run for the governorship of California and left the door open for another presidential run in 2028.

But Enten argued the Democrats’ search for a new leader is long from over, suggesting the party remains "historically divided" over the proper path forward to the point that they are "messier than a hoarder’s basement."

"The water is quite warm. If you‘re a Democrat potentially thinking about running in 2028, jump right in, because at this point there is no frontrunner," Enten said.

"One of the reasons why there is no frontrunner," he said, "Nobody wants to put anybody up at the top of their ballot list because, at this particular point, the Democratic brand is in the basement."

He continued by citing three very similar polls, suggesting the Democratic Party is perceived as "total and complete garbage in the mind of the American public. The Democratic Party‘s net favorable rating, record lows in all three. Wall Street Journal, 30 points underwater. CNN, 26 points underwater. Gallup, 26 points underwater."

But the driving force for those polls, he claimed, comes from within the Democratic base itself.

"That is being driven in large part by discontent within the Democratic base. The Democratic base wants something different," he said. "We‘ll ultimately end up seeing who they choose. It will be quite the thing who ultimately gets the rose."