Texas

Texas files emergency Supreme Court petition after Trump-backed congressional map blocked by federal judges

Justice Alito issues administrative stay as state seeks to preserve redistricting effort

By Brie Stimson , Shannon Bream , Bill Mears Fox News
Gov. Greg Abbott on Texas redistricting battle, terror designations for two Muslim groups

Gov. Greg Abbott on Texas redistricting battle, terror designations for two Muslim groups

GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss a federal ruling on Texas' redistricting and his designation of CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations.

Texas on Friday filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Supreme Court after a ruling by a panel of federal judges blocked the state from using its redrawn congressional map, calling it "racially gerrymandered."

Shortly after filing the petition, Justice Samuel Alito issued an administrative stay, temporarily putting the lower panel’s decision blocking Texas’ new maps on hold.

The state asked the high court for an administrative stay on the lower court ruling, noting Texas has an "election already in progress," referring to congressional primary elections in March.

The Supreme Court most recently blocked lower court rulings related to redistricting cases in Louisiana and Alabama.

Texas redrew its congressional map last summer in a President Donald Trump-backed effort that could help Republicans gain five seats in next year’s midterms.

REPUBLICANS PUSH BACK OVER 'FALSE ACCUSATIONS OF RACISM' IN BLOCKBUSTER REDISTRICTING FIGHT

Supreme Court justices

Texas on Friday filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Supreme Court after a ruling by a panel of federal judges who blocked the state from using its redrawn congressional map, calling it "racially gerrymandered." (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, a Trump appointee, joined by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama, an Obama appointee, in the majority ruling said, "The public perception of this case is that it's about politics.

"To be sure, politics played a role in drawing the 2025 map," the judges said. "But it was much more than just politics. Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 map."

Judge Jerry Smith, a Reagan appointee and the third of the three-judge panel, dissented without explanation.

The Texas Capitol

The State Capitol in Austin, Texas (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

REPUBLICANS PROTEST DOUBLE STANDARD AFTER JUDGES CALL TEXAS REDISTRICTING PLAN ‘RACIALLY GERRYMANDERED’

The ruling was a significant blow to the Trump administration. It comes as Trump and his Republican allies have raced to pad the party's razor-thin House majority in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections, including by imploring some states to launch rare, mid-decade redistricting efforts. 

Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio have redrawn their congressional maps as well, and other states like Florida and Kansas are weighing similar efforts.

Democratic states are also considering redrawing their maps to counteract Republican efforts.

Ken Paxton speaking

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed Tuesday to appeal to the Supreme Court. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Most prominently, California voters approved by a wide margin earlier this month a plan to redistrict the state in an effort that could wipe out Texas’ new map.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed on Tuesday to appeal to the Supreme Court.

"For years, Democrats have engaged in partisan redistricting intended to eliminate Republican representation," Paxton said. "But when Republicans respond in kind, Democrats rely on false accusations of racism to secure a partisan advantage."

