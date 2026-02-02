Jeffries says GOP 'done eff'd up in Texas,' vows they won't win five seats: 'They can't ignore it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries unloaded on Republicans Monday, saying they "done eff’d up in Texas," accusing the GOP of overreaching on redistricting and predicting they will fall well short of flipping five congressional seats.

During a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, Jeffries was asked about a recent Texas state senate race in which a Democrat flipped a seat in a district President Donald Trump carried in 2020. Jeffries was also pressed on whether Democrats could win four of the five redistricted congressional seats in Texas.

"Yes, Republicans done eff’d up in Texas, and they know it," Jeffries said. "We knew it months ago, and it’s because of a variety of reasons."

Jeffries argued Republicans were never positioned to gain five seats but instead created a scenario in which they attempted to take seats from Democrats, believing there would be no response.

"California responded decisively, and we will pick up five seats as a result of Prop. 50," he said, referring to a California ballot measure that reshaped redistricting rules and boosted Democratic chances in multiple congressional districts.

"It remains to be seen what happens in Texas, but I can guarantee you they won’t win five seats," Jeffries continued. "They’re going to struggle to win three based on 2024 performance alone."

Democrats scored another win Saturday when Taylor Rehmet captured a Texas state senate seat in a district long dominated by Republicans. Rehmet, a labor union leader and Air Force veteran, defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss in the Fort Worth-area district.

Jeffries praised Rehmet’s campaign, calling the victory decisive.

"It was a shellacking for Republicans in Texas that even caught Ron DeSantis’ attention," Jeffries said. "They can’t ignore it. Republicans have been losing elections, and Democrats have been winning elections since January of last year."

The Texas redistricting fight is part of a broader national battle for control of the House ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with similar clashes unfolding in Virginia, North Carolina and California as both parties jockey for seats that could ultimately determine the majority.