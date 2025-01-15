Democrats and Republicans criticize Biden admin's Cuba detente

The Biden administration is facing pushback from both sides of the political aisle for moving to cross Cuba off of the state sponsors of terrorism list.

The U.S. slapped Cuba with the designation in 2021 shortly before then-President Donald Trump left office.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the administration is "taking several steps to support the Cuban people as part of an understanding with the Catholic Church under the leadership of Pope Francis and improve the livelihood of Cubans."

"First, today we notified Congress that President Biden determined Cuba should no longer be designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," she continued.

"Secondly, we notified Congress that the President issued a waiver for Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, otherwise known as the Libertad Act, for a period of six months. Finally, President Biden rescinded the 2017 National Security Presidential Memorandum 5 on Cuba policy to eliminate the so-called 'restricted list' and by extension the additional regulations on engagement by U.S. persons and entities with Cuban persons and entities, beyond that which is currently prescribed in U.S. legislation," she noted. "We have also been informed by the Catholic Church that the Cuban government will soon begin releasing a substantial number of political prisoners."

Democrats are divided on the matter.

The chair of the Florida Democratic Party urged the administration to "reverse course immediately."

"I am disappointed at the Biden Administration's plan to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," Nikki Fried said in a statement shared on the Florida Democratic Party's X feed. "We condemn in the strongest terms Cuba's removal from this list, as well as any possible lifting of economic sanctions, and call on the Biden Administration to reverse course immediately."

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., also disagreed with the administration's decision.

"Do the majority of Cuban Americans support the removal of Cuba, an adversary of the US, from the list of state sponsors of terrorism? If the answer is ‘no,’ then why is the Biden Administration unnecessarily alienating Cuban Americans? I agree with the Florida Democratic Party here," the congressman tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Cathy Castor, D-Fla., declared in a statement, "Autocratic Cuba has failed its people, and I disagree with the President that sanctions should be lifted without an end to the Cuban regime's repression."

Some Florida Republicans have leveled fierce criticism.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., decried Biden's decision as "pathetic and cowardly."

Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., declared in a tweet, "Once again, the Democrats have BETRAYED the Cubans! Shame on the entire Biden Administration for taking Cuba off the State Sponsor of Terrorism list. Cuba is a LEADING sponsor of Terrorism, harboring, training & enabling Hamas, Hezbollah & other terrorist enemies of the USA."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also blasted the administration.

"The Biden Administration continues on its quest to leave as much wreckage behind on its way out the door as possible. Cuba should not be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," he declared in a post on X.

But some Democrats have applauded the administration.

"I welcome the Biden administration's steps to remove Cuba from the state sponsor of terrorism list – a long overdue action that will help normalize relations with our neighbor," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said in a statement.